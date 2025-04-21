We have to face some brutal facts today. We are in a healthcare crisis. Oh, we think we are so great, living longer, MRI scanners, a plethora of drug cocktails for whatever ails us, yet, in many respects, we as a society are pretty unhealthy. We hear of the medical marvels and the life-saving procedures, but we hear little of the day-to-day chronic illness afflicting so much of society.

Life expectancy is tapering off, and another crisis is on the not-very-distant horizon. We have an ever-increasing birth gap, the difference between the aging population and the number of newborns. In some countries, it's now reaching a crisis point. If it's not addressed, civilization will implode.

But for right now, these are the principal crisis points for America but less so for Australia:

America spends more on healthcare per capita than any other country.

America is the most drug-dependent country in the world, with 75% of all prescriptions.

Americans have one of the lowest life expectancies in the Western world.

Chronic disease is rampant today compared to 50 years ago.

Today's Children are not expected to live as long as the boomer generation.

Fertility rates are as low as they have ever been.

Waiting times to get medical treatment are at an all-time high.

We have a failing healthcare model. Most of what passes as health care is really disease care. So, what is chiropractic's role in all this?