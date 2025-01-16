You can’t go a day without hearing about climate change. It’s in the media, spews forth from the mouths of politicians and is expressed matter of fact without question. You see, it’s settled science. There are many parallels with Covid-19. If you dared to question authority, you were branded as something less than human; an anti-vaxer or conspiracy theorist. Concerning the climate, you’re branded as a Climate Change Denier if you question the ubiquitous narrative. It’s radical and unhealthy, frightening a generation of children and programming their young minds.

You may be watching a program on Amazon Prime. At the commercial break, there may be an ad for insurance, and they interject climate change. They’ll promote a fuel-efficient car and appeal to your pursuit of saving the planet.

If it rains excessively; it’s climate change.

If there’s a drought, it’s climate change.

If there’s a winter blizzard, it’s climate change.

If there’s a bushfire, it’s climate change.

If there’s a tornado or hurricane outbreak, it’s climate change.

Excusing every disaster as climate change is an easy sell to deflect responsibility from those who may have had a hand in the disaster. Take the case of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles and look at the hypocrisy.

We are told that if we cut down on CO₂ emissions by eventually being carbon neutral, the climate will get back to normal, whatever normal is. Yet, at the same time, the Governor of California, the mayor of LA and others said that the high winds and dry forests were out of their control. In other words, we can’t change the weather when it suits us not to take responsibility. Still, when we can spend trillions on creating upheaval to get to net zero, somehow, we will change the climate. What arrogance to go along with the hypocrisy.

For years, we’ve heard of the Davos crowd flying to Europe to attend their climate conferences, supposedly strategizing to reduce emissions by eliminating fossil fuels. They try to sell this as they fly in their private jets, in many cases.

Who is one of the biggest proponents of climate change? None other than actor Leonardo Dicaprio, telling us how we should behave. Well, in the midst of the LA fires, what did he do? Did he help his fellow southern Californians? No, hefled the area in his private jet, adding to the heavily laden atmospheric conditions from the fires.

Speaking of those devastating fires, caused in part by forest mismanagement, has anyone thought about the pollution hovering over the whole Los Angeles Basin? Billions of tons of CO₂ will be spewed into the atmosphere. In fact, wildfires have been around forever. These alone are contributing to an increase in CO₂ .

In 2004, more than 200 million tons of CO₂ were emitted from wildfires in one year alone. Worldwide, the amount released by wildfires has been relatively consistent and actually slightly lower since 2003.

As the years have gone by, with an increase in human population and land development, when wildfire strikes, there will be more damage because potentially more structures will be devastated. The same applies to other natural disasters, such as hurricanes. There is more significant monetary loss due to more property damage. However, as we have seen in Florida, with the strong leadership of Ron DeSantis, preparation and applying resources in the event of a disaster works well. It's in contrast to California, with its feckless leadership, which is more worried about racial and sexual equity than protecting the public.

In Western Australia, which has a population less than half that of Los Angeles and yet is a third the size of the United States, property damage, while sometimes devastating, will never reach the astronomical figures that apply to U.S. property damage.

One thing few consider is that there is no indication that CO₂ is driving global warming. In fact, as written in New Scientist Climate, CO₂ lags behind temperature increases. Increases in CO₂ levels and temperature are affected by so many different parameters. The climate is very complex. It is affected by the sun and sunspot cycles, our position in the planetary orbit, cosmic rays emanating from solar activity, the amount of vegetation on the planet, volcanic eruptions both on the surface and in the sea, and the burning of fossil fuels.

What also needs to be considered is that CO₂ is a trace greenhouse gas, which while increasing in recent decades, represents .04% of the atmospheric gases. Water vapour is the most dominant greenhouse gas and can contribute ten times the amount of greenhouse gas compared to CO₂ .

What is another effect of the planet warming? Well, we have more greening on the planet.

If you walk through a forested area, you know that it's cooler than an open plain devoid of trees. Plants use CO₂ as food in photosynthesis, so to some degree, the increase in plant life mitigates some of the increase in global warming.

I have no problem with using alternative energy forms. I have solar panels in my home, not because I am concerned about saving the planet but because it saves money. In a place like Perth with 300 days of sunshine a year, it's a cost-saving using the sun's energy, and yes, some of that is offset by the emissions and pollution resulting from mining the materials used to produce the panels and having to dispose of them.

Instead of looking at the issue rationally, politicians and left-wing eco-terrorists hold the rest of us hostage, which will entail eroding our way of life both by restricting our autonomy and increasing the cost of energy. This is already happening. The elitists don't care; money is no concern; the agenda is what counts.

We are consumed by what Professor Gad Saad calls a mind virus or idea pathogen. The climate change industry is imbued with this virus.