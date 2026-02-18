Prior to COVID-19, most people never heard of a drug called Ivermectin. It was one of those well kept secrets which should have been known about for a couple of reasons. The drug––originally found in the soil on a Japanese golf course as Avermectin––won its discover, Satoshi Omura a Nobel Prize in 2015. It also has an incredible safety record with billions of doses given worldwide since its approval for human use in 1987.

Most notably it was given the Nobel for curing River Blindness and Elephantiasis due to parasites in the Third World. But that’s not all. It has been found to have antiviral and anti cancer properties.

In 2020 an Australian lab found that Ivermectin is a potent inhibitor of the SARS-CoV-2. It’s been found that Ivermectin has the ability to suppress replication of other types of viruses, especially the coronavirus family. So we knew the potential of Ivermectin along with other supplements like adequate daily intake of vitamin C and D were essential for creating robust immune systems that could prevent COVID—19 or mitigate its more serious effects.

We’ve also known for some years that Ivermectin has anti-cancer properties.

As the authors state, Ivermectin “has powerful antitumor effects, including the inhibition of proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenic activity, in a variety of cancer cells.” The study lists a variety of cancers and how effective Ivermectin can potentially be.

Now some oncologists like Dr William Makis is using a combination of Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole––other antiparastics in the treatment regime. People are having some remarkable results. You can see this on Dr Makis’s substack and read the hundreds of testimonials from around the world.

Finally, presumably because of all the reports of anectodal evidence coming into doctors offices, the powers that be have decided to look into the Ivermectin matter more closely.

However, this is a two-edge sword. Are we going to get unbiased testing and epidemiological study or is bias implicit. The Cancer Health journal already has a somewhat biased approach when it says, “During the COVID pandemic, ivermectin’s popularity surged as fringe medical groups promoted it as an effective treatment.”

So I guess oncologists must be fringe medical groups. After all, they spend their professional lives engaging with cancer patients. They are so fringe that in the journal The Medical Advisor there are 315 reports of stage 4 cancer remissions using Fenbendazole, Ivermectin and Mebendazole

In another positive development, the state of Florida has passed a $60 million funding bill into cancer treatment and prevention. The focus is going to be on innovative practices including exercise, nutrition and “the repurposing of generic drugs such as ivermectin for cancer treatment.” That is a dramatic shift and Joe Ladapo and his governor, DeSantis are forging ahead in a direction that doesn’t depend on the largess of the pharmaceutical companies.

It appears there is a shift taking place. Too many had their lives upended by COVID-19 policies including the ‘vaccines’ and one of the most egregious of the policies was denigrating Ivermectin and other helpful products, yet promoting a dangerous experimental potion which imbued billions with a potentially deadly spike protein.

This is nothing short of criminality and yet, the establishment still continues on its merry way, giving little ground insofar as the safe and effective narrative dictated. It was all a lie and continues so. The only way there will be a healthy outcome will be for the medical establishment to be stripped of its powers to influence governments in the promotion of totalitarian mandates. Too many are vaccine injured––I hear from people every day––and the perpetrators need to be held accountable along with compensation for those adversely affected.