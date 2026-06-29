Chiropractic care has long been recognised as an effective approach for managing neck and back pain. Over the years, however, many people have formed the impression that chiropractic treatment is painful—or even downright dangerous. Like many healthcare professions, chiropractic has evolved considerably. While the fundamental principles of chiropractic remain unchanged, the methods of analysing the spine and delivering adjustments have advanced significantly.

Just as technology has transformed so many aspects of our lives, it has also transformed chiropractic care. Compare today’s cars with those from just 30 years ago. Modern vehicles are safer, more fuel-efficient, more comfortable, and equipped with technology that was unimaginable a generation ago.

The same progression has occurred in chiropractic. Advanced diagnostic and adjusting tools have revolutionised the way many chiropractors assess and care for their patients. One such innovation is the PulStar instrument. It has become increasingly popular, not only among chiropractors but also among patients seeking relief from various ailments whether musculoskeletal or others less associated with chiropractic care.

Using technology doesn’t mean we don’t abandon proven techniques simply because new technology becomes available. Many traditional chiropractic methods remain highly effective and continue to play an important role in patient care. Instead, we combine the best of both worlds. Modern technology provides valuable clinical information while also offering a gentler, more comfortable experience. For many patients, this means receiving precise, effective treatment without the discomfort they may have expected.

Over the years, I’ve heard just about every misconception imaginable:

“Chiropractors crack your back.”

“Chiropractors are bone crunchers.”

“You’re not going to crack my neck, are you?”

“If you go to a chiropractor, he’ll kill you.”

These comments reflect fear and misunderstanding, and unfortunately they discourage many people from seeking chiropractic care. As a result, many patients don’t visit a chiropractor until their condition has become severe or has persisted for years, making recovery more difficult than it might have been with earlier intervention.

Just a few days ago, I took a photograph of a patient’s PulStar scan displayed on my computer screen. It provides an excellent example of how modern technology allows us to identify areas of spinal dysfunction with remarkable precision. Rather than relying solely on what we can feel with our hands, we now have objective information that helps guide treatment and track a patient’s progress over time.