Oil and water don’t mix, and some relationships are that way. We have relationships on a personal level and we have societal relationships. Everyone brings their own belief system, most ingrained from parents and what is accumulated from experience. Societies as well, develop belief systems based on ethnic characteristics, religious teachings or by learned experience.

In order to understand what makes a relationship work, we need to understand values. According to the dictionary, value means “to rate or scale in usefulness, importance, or general worth." Values are the worthiness that we attribute to anything in our lives. People often think of the value of something in monetary terms, but it is so much more.

There are values that dictate our behavior that we can call societal, and these are based on morals and ethics laid down by society. In our Western world, these are embedded in the legal system. For example, one of the Ten Commandments says, "You shall not murder." This is based on the Judeo-Christian tenets. We find this a moral value, but it is also enshrined in our laws as a legal tenet, and if you violate that law, society punishes you. In some societies murder is actually encouraged as an ideological pursuit.

Another commandment is, "You shall not commit adultery." We don't imprison or stone people for committing adultery, but it is still considered immoral in our society. In some other societies, adultery results in severe repercussions—even death. In other cultures, it is taken rather lightly. For instance in France a married man having an affair is not viewed the same as it is in America, though perception of morality has changed in America in recent decades.

When two people of widely different cultures come together in a relationship, their societal value differences can make staying in a relationship extremely difficult. If the values are too disparate, the couple almost always is driven apart.

If we extrapolate out from a couple and represent on a macro level we can see that two countries with different belief systems or values, may have problems integrating those value systems. When individuals from those countries try to integrate, it can lead to all sort of problems, unless one or the other or both, ameliorate some of their ingrained beliefs.

Let’s look at an individual situation and then a real-world geopolitical one where value systems may or may not be integrated.