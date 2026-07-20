Something to thing about!

Will you have more life at the end of your money, or more money at the end of your life?

This isn’t a trick question, but the answer may determine whether your retirement years are financially secure or whether you eventually run out of money and become dependent on a government pension.

Ideally, you want to be self-funded, with your investment income at least matching your living expenses. At the same time, it’s important to remember that inflation steadily erodes your purchasing power, making today’s income worth less with each passing year.

One of life’s greatest financial fears is running out of money. Outliving your retirement savings can be overwhelming. The ideal situation is to live off passive income—the income generated from your investments and savings, whether through term deposits, share dividends, or rental income from investment properties.

The problem for many people is that they don’t plan adequately. During their working years, they contribute to retirement funds, often limiting themselves to the compulsory contributions made through their wages. Few calculate how much they will actually need by retirement and make additional contributions early enough to benefit from decades of compound growth.

Of course, no one is required to retire at 65—or, in Australia’s case, 67. Many people choose to continue working, either full-time or part-time. Nevertheless, it’s worth taking a reality check and looking at the financial position of the average retiree.