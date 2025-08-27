“Prejudices are what fools use for reason.” - Voltaire

Prejudice, whether in the form of racism—such as anti-Black discrimination or antisemitism—has long been repugnant to people of reason. Yet, even in so-called enlightened Western societies, these toxic attitudes persist.

In this reflection, I explore the enduring nature of prejudice—how it is mirrored in culture, particularly Hollywood—and how it recently re-emerged in a surprising context: medical discrimination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medical Prejudice and the Covid-19 Era

In recent years, we witnessed the rise of a new kind of prejudice, medical in nature, which emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia, curiously, became a stronghold of this form of discrimination. One has to ask: what is it in the Australian psyche that seems so willing to surrender personal freedoms?

At its core, the prejudice during Covid-19 targeted those who refused to submit to what was, for many, an experimental medical procedure—the mRNA vaccine. Those of us who declined the vaccine were labeled “anti-vaxxers,” often with disdain. We were barred from workplaces, denied access to gyms and public pools, and socially shunned—sometimes even within our own families.

It was deeply unsettling to be judged so harshly for exercising bodily autonomy. The social messaging, such as “Do you want to kill grandma?” functioned like a modern slur—aimed at moral coercion rather than debate. Whether rooted in race or medicine, prejudice tends to dehumanize and divide. The effect is the same: fear, alienation, and moral superiority used to justify discrimination.

Hollywood's Reflection on Prejudice

The 1949 British film The Third Man—not technically a Hollywood production, but a cinematic masterpiece nonetheless—remains one of my all-time favourites.

Starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten, it’s an atmospheric thriller whose central mystery involves medical criminality. This was just a few years after the Nuremberg Trials, which prosecuted Nazi doctors for crimes against humanity, including forced medical experimentation. From that horror emerged the Nuremberg Code, a foundational document in medical ethics. Sadly, some of its lessons seemed forgotten during the Covid-19 era.

Hollywood did directly tackle prejudice in Elia Kazan’s 1947 Oscar-winning film Gentleman’s Agreement.

I remember watching it with my wife on the evening of September 11, 2001—morning in New York City. We didn’t no what was unfolding but a phone call from my daughter told me to turn the TV to a news station where living images of the World Trade Center attacks were in full view. We finished the film days later, with new reflections on intolerance in a changed world.

In the movie, Gregory Peck plays a journalist who pretends to be Jewish to expose antisemitism in post–World War II America. What he uncovers is a widespread but polite bigotry—the "gentleman’s agreement"—that kept Jews excluded from clubs, restaurants, and elite society. It also costs him dearly in his personal life, including tension with his fiancée. By today’s standards, the film may seem tame, but at the time, it was groundbreaking.

Today, antisemitism is no longer covert. It plays out openly on the streets of many Western cities. That such age-old prejudices are tolerated—even defended—reveals how little we've truly learned.

Another powerful film is Black Like Me (1964).

It is based on the real-life story of journalist John Howard Griffin, who darkened his skin to pass as a Black man in the Deep South. He experienced the full brunt of racial discrimination—from segregated bathrooms and water fountains to outright hostility.

I recall visiting Georgia in the early 1960s and seeing signs reading “Whites Only.” Watching Griffin's journey brought back those memories, as well as the deeper truth: despite his efforts, he could always return to his whiteness—something actual Black Americans could never do.

A New Form of Prejudice

Historically, prejudice has targeted minority groups. Today, however, we’re seeing a reversal of sorts: increasing anti-white, anti-Christian sentiment, often driven by left-wing, anti-colonial, woke ideologies. In this narrative, “whiteness” is seen as inherently oppressive.

Ironically, those who once rightly fought against racial injustice now risk repeating the same mistakes—only in reverse. In some institutions, being white or Christian can feel like a disadvantage when it comes to hiring or academic opportunities.

Prejudice—no matter who it targets—remains dangerous. It fosters resentment, divides communities, and erodes the possibility of genuine equality. We should resist it in all its forms, whether it comes cloaked in tradition, science, or ideology.

Prejudice distorts the human psyche by undermining empathy, distorting reality, and fostering fear or perceived superiority complexes. In actual fact, the racists behave with prejudice out of a sense of inferiority, feeling the need to attack others.

For the targets of prejudice, the psychological toll includes alienation, diminished self-worth, anxiety, and trauma. For the perpetrators, it fosters cognitive laziness, dehumanization of others, and resistance to introspection. As Voltaire noted, prejudice replaces reason—it allows people to justify irrational behavior by appealing to debased human behaviour. It divides societies, damages families, and impedes genuine understanding, often leaving lasting emotional scars across generations.