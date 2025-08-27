The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anonwaffen's avatar
anonwaffen
6hEdited

Antisemitism is not a prejudice, it is the natural reaction to Jewish chauvinism and Judaism’s supremacist doctrine/weltanschaaung of the goyim being literally cattle - beasts of burden to then be butchered for another round of profit .

It is worth noting Judaism is simultaneously the most supremacist religion on earth and the most racist - if your mother isn’t Jewish not only can you not be a Jew, you aren’t even truly human as Hashem hasn’t given you a Jewish (human) soul but that of a beast

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture