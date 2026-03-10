For decades, whenever I visited the United States—or when I lived there for a couple of years in the early 1990s—I was struck by the sheer number of pharmaceutical advertisements on television. Unfortunately, things haven’t improved.

America is a free country, and companies are free to advertise if they are willing to pay for airtime. Large pharmaceutical corporations certainly have no shortage of funds to promote their products. And the simple fact is that advertising works. Whether it’s cars, holiday cruises, or gardening supplies, companies advertise because it produces results—what marketers call Return on Investment (ROI).

The message behind many drug advertisements is straightforward: if you’re uncomfortable, there is something you can take to relieve your distress. If you have a headache, an itch, excess weight, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, there is a pill or potion that promises to fix it.

The other day I turned on a U.S. television channel and was quickly deluged with one drug advertisement after another.

The first one I saw was for Rinvoq. If you have a rash and persistent itching, Rinvoq might be for you. According to the advertisement, it can also relieve symptoms of ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

And the side effects? They are mentioned quickly at the end of the ad:

upper respiratory infections

headache

nausea

shingles and cold sores

muscle pain

cough and fever

acne

increased cholesterol levels

More serious complications may include gastrointestinal blood clots, dizziness, and difficulty breathing.

Next came an advertisement for the “magical” injection of Botox, promoted as a treatment to prevent migraines. It works for some people and not for others.

Possible side effects include:

headaches—the very condition it is supposed to treat

neck pain and stiffness

bruising

flu-like symptoms

Another commercial promoted Leqvio, a medication designed to lower “bad” cholesterol, especially when used alongside a statin.

Potential side effects include:

injection-site reactions

joint pain

bronchitis

muscle pain

breathing difficulties

Then there is Ozempic—the current pharmaceutical “flavour of the month.” Originally developed to lower blood sugar in people with type-2 diabetes, it has also gained popularity as a weight-loss drug.

However, the list of side effects raises legitimate concerns:

Common effects:

stomach pain

diarrhea

nausea

More serious risks include:

thyroid tumors, including cancer

visual changes

pancreatitis

gallbladder problems

severe allergic reactions

In effect, pharmaceutical advertising can bypass the traditional doctor-patient relationship. Consumers see slick, persuasive television commercials and arrive at their doctor’s office already convinced they need a specific medication. The physician is then put in the position of either agreeing with the request or explaining why the drug may not be appropriate.

Is it any wonder that the United States has one of the highest levels of prescription drug use in the world?

That said, there may be signs of change.

Audiences today are far more informed than in the past. Viewership is no longer limited to traditional outlets such as major cable news networks. The media landscape now includes a broad range of alternative sources of information.

This trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people began searching for perspectives outside the prevailing narrative. As debates about vaccines, treatments, and pharmaceutical influence intensified, public skepticism toward the industry grew.

While drug advertisements may still capture viewers’ attention, that attention does not always translate into consumers requesting—or purchasing—the product. Cost is an obvious barrier, particularly when medications are expensive or not covered by insurance.

One can hope that the negatives will eventually begin to outweigh the positives when it comes to the aggressive marketing of prescription drugs.

Ultimately, the sensible approach is to consult a qualified medical professional before deciding whether a medication is appropriate. In many cases, it may also be worth exploring alternative ways of addressing symptoms—especially when they stem from underlying lifestyle or health issues.