“Brought to you by Pfizer.”

Did you really think there would be accountability for the disaster that was the COVID-19 “vaccines”? Whether it’s RFK Jr., Marty Makary, or Jay Bhattacharya, much of what we’re seeing now feels like window dressing. This was made crystal clear just the other day when Trump invited Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to the White House for a joint press briefing.

Trump praised Bourla’s role during COVID. Trump has always affirmed his belief Pfizer’s genetic serum––Operation Warp Speed––saved 100 million lives.” He then announced that Pfizer would be exempt from tariffs for at least three years if the company manufactured drugs in America.

Bourla, in turn, declared:

“We are ready to invest, as the president also mentioned, $70 billion in the next few years from Pfizer, in manufacturing and research in America alone. I really think this is a historical moment because now I can put that behind us and focus on the things that I want to spend my time on—cancer treatments, better obesity medicines, better vaccines, things that people value. And thank you for allowing us to do that.”

Yes—“better vaccines,” brought to you by Pfizer. Did you really value it? It didn’t stop transmission and caused deleterious effects in so many.

Trump, Bourla, and others are gaslighting the public. Millions worldwide who suffered severe reactions—or even died—from COVID-19 shots have essentially been given the middle finger. Instead of accountability, Pfizer is rewarded. Trump has never renounced his praise for these vaccines, and his blind spot on this issue is glaring.

It’s all about money-making deals—profits over people. When Trump previously commented on autism, his focus was on Tylenol, not vaccines. But this is a distraction. While Tylenol should indeed be avoided if possible in pregnancy like most medications, the risk of autism linked to the mass childhood vaccination schedule is a far larger issue.

As early as 2006, The Pediatric Journal of Developmental Behavior documented parents’ perceptions of what caused their child’s autism:

Immunizations: 54%

Genetic predisposition: 53%

Environmental exposure: 38%

Who knows their child best—a pediatrician or a parent? Yet parents have been gaslit and demeaned for questioning the link between autism and vaccines.

A comparison of temporal trends in United States autism prevalence to trends in suspected environmental factors

This Environmental Health study compared U.S. autism prevalence trends with suspected environmental factors, using data from the California Department of Developmental Services and the U.S. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The researchers concluded that the rapid rise in autism due to improved diagnosis is a fraction of the real cause for the rise in number. About 80% is due to actual increases in environmental toxins.

The most significant trends they identified included:

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs)

Cumulative aluminum adjuvants

Cumulative total immunizations

Glyphosate exposure

Maternal obesity

They found that aluminum—a known neurotoxin capable of inducing neuroimmune disorders and oxidative stress—strongly correlates with autism trends. While thimerosal (mercury) has been reduced in vaccines, aluminum-based adjuvants remain widespread. These adjuvants were introduced in the 1940s, when children received a fraction of today’s vaccines. The purpose of adjuvants is to help stimulate a greater immune response.

Yet, despite this evidence, vaccine manufacturers and the CDC continue to insist these substances are safe.

Until proven otherwise, I remain skeptical that the Trump administration—or figures like RFK Jr.—will ever confront the vaccine culture head-on. Business as usual will continue, cloaked in the “magical powers” of vaccines.

Parents must wake up to what is happening to their children. If the COVID-19 farce didn’t teach us that, nothing will.