We often assume that doctors, in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, push medications onto patients due to financial incentives or the influence of industry-sponsored events and seminars. While it’s true that some physicians may prescribe drugs unnecessarily, the situation is not one-sided—patients today can also be highly demanding.

The internet has become a double-edged sword. It provides widespread access to information about medical treatments, much of which is legitimate. However, it also hosts a significant amount of misinformation, with individuals making unsubstantiated claims.

As discussed in a previous post, one of the most in-demand classes of drugs today is glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Glucagon is a hormone that has the opposite effect of insulin. These medications were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but they have increasingly been used for weight loss due to their appetite-suppressing effects.

The search for a “magic pill” for weight loss is nothing new. In the 1960s, amphetamines were commonly prescribed to suppress appetite and boost energy expenditure, and weight loss clinics gained popularity in some regions. However, these approaches rarely led to long-term success. Notably, obesity was less prevalent at that time than it is today.

With rising obesity rates in countries like Australia and the United States, demand for these newer drugs—marketed under names such as Ozempic and Wegovy—has surged. Doctors are increasingly inundated with requests. More cautious practitioners recognize that these medications are not without risks and can be prohibitively expensive.

In Australia, patients who are not diabetic have generally not been eligible for subsidized access to these medications under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), meaning the annual cost can reach around $5,000—placing them out of reach for many. More recently, Wegovy has been approved for subsidy under limited conditions, such as a history of stroke or heart attack. Those seeking it solely for weight loss may not qualify.

This limitation may not necessarily be a disadvantage, given the potential side effects associated with these drugs, which can include:

Suicidal thoughts

Nutritional deficiencies

Increased risk of cancer

Increased risk of heart disease

Muscle loss

Digestive symptoms

Eating disorders

Another area where patients may exert pressure on doctors is in the treatment of depression and anxiety. Prescribing antidepressants can be the easiest course of action, whereas psychological counseling or lifestyle changes often require more time and effort.

In many Western countries, antidepressants are among the most commonly prescribed medications and generate substantial profits for pharmaceutical companies. While some individuals benefit from short-term use, long-term effectiveness is often limited, particularly when underlying issues are not addressed. Additionally, discontinuing antidepressants without proper guidance can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms.

Common withdrawal symptoms include:

Weight gain

Increased anxiety

Flu-like symptoms

Insomnia

Nausea

Sensory disturbances

Hyperarousal

A 2025 study examining patient requests and physician prescribing behavior concluded:

“Patient requests appear to be a driving factor in physician prescribing behavior—not only in the case of antibiotics, but as a broader trend.”

Doctors are aware that patients today are more empowered than ever due to access to online information. In many cases, physicians may feel pressure to meet patient expectations. In Australia, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) oversees healthcare professionals, and the consequences of failing to meet regulatory standards can be significant—as was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. So AHPRA may be at the back of a doctor’s mind, that he or she may not want to run afoul of the regulatory organization.