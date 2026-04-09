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Bellatrix
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This is certainly true! I know quite a few folks who actually crave attention from doctors and can hardly wait to try a new prescription! I have one friend who doesn’t have a lot of money but because she’s “borderline diabetic” she spends a huge amount of money each month for Farxiga. And she’s on depression medicine and a boatload of other things. It’s really sad because I was reading how they lowered all the numbers on blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, etc so that more people could fit the criteria for a prescription. That is so dangerous and unethical! Not only because the patient don’t need the medicine but because of the side effects - physically, emotionally and financially -are devastating, in some or maybe many cases. Maybe deadly. EGAD! My husband and I don’t take any prescriptions and I’m going to try to stay that way, like my mom and dad did for the rest of our lives!

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