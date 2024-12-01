Just like that, the Australian government has passed a law banning under-16s from social media. Tech companies must enforce this ban by implementing online ID verification. There are a myriad of issues with this ban.

This is another case of Big Brother knowing what's best for you. The COVID-19 experience gave the government license to issue ad hoc restrictions on personal freedom. In principle, the government must stay out of people's lives, attempting to dictate what lifestyle a family 'should' follow. This is where parents are meant to have complete control.

Where did the government determine the ban should be for the first 16 years? The driving and drinking age is 18, so why not ban social media until 18?

Secondly, young children are very tech-savvy. How long do you think it would take for a 13 or 14-year-old to overcome the restrictions? Are social media companies going to enforce IDs in every country? It's easy enough to use a VPN to circumvent the Australian digital space. Many of the young ones can hack into other peoples' accounts. I know that they can do so without too much difficulty, and circumvent the child restrictions on a computer.

Thirdly, there is the issue of exposure to the effects of radiation in the form of Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Radiation. The official line is that it is harmless; however, as I mentioned in a previous post, there is a lot of evidence for the damage that this causes, especially in young children.

The Real Pandemic Is The Devastating Radiation Effect Of Man-Made Devices

As technology moves ahead, we are all exposed to higher frequencies of these waves and surrounded by them, not just mobile phones but with wifi in general. Suppose we are concerned about kids' health. Why are we not putting in place technology to minimize exposure to mobile phones?

Children will sit for hours, texting in front of smartphone screens or holding their phones up to their ears. The effects of any form of radiation are dependent on two things: exposure time and distance from the source. Since children's skulls are much thinner, the effects of electromagnetic radiation are that much more concerning.

The government is very selective in what it deems is unsuitable for children. What about pornography? Will the government police that? It is, of course, the parents' responsibility to restrict their children's devices. However, that is not foolproof.

The same people who want to protect our children from social media have no qualms about giving children the COVID-19 jab because they the government decrees that it is "safe and effective"—a falsehood. They won't enforce banning something unsafe, yet they instituted restrictions on children from attending school or making them wear masks.

We know that the technology behind smartphones is meant to be addictive, and it does that successfully. Using these devices gives you a dopamine hit in the same way that heroine does. This is affecting children from early in life. However, we are not to going to ban mobile phones at this stage. There's another option.

Why doesn't the government put a warning label on all mobile phones or tablets sold? Something like, "This device is addictive and can cause health problems." Or we could have an alert on your phone that you have exceeded the time for safe usage after a certain period. We have warning labels with cigarettes; why not with technology? It's better to err on the side of safety. Still, there are better ways than top-down bans with a paternalistic government.

The ban has a year before it comes into effect. Meanwhile, what other bans will be implemented? The Australian government's disinformation bill has been shelved. What's next? Perhaps a ban on any written or verbal material opposing or refuting the climate change agenda. Nothing is off the table with this government.