When my mother was in her late 50s and 60s, I began to notice moments of confusion. Once, she boarded the subway in downtown Toronto and couldn’t remember where to get off to go home. At first, I wasn’t too concerned—after all, everyone gets a bit disoriented from time to time.

But as she aged, her memory and confusion worsened significantly. She was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In its later stages, she no longer recognized my father, and her memory was virtually nonexistent. It’s a devastating condition.

Fifty years ago, we believed the brain was like a fixed piece of hardware—once a neuron (a brain cell) died, it was gone forever. But thanks to advances in brain imaging and neuroscience, that belief has been turned on its head. Today, we know about neuroplasticity.

The Power of Neuroplasticity

Neuroplasticity is the brain's ability to adapt, rewire, and grow—even into our 70s, 80s, and beyond. Older adults are often capable of learning new things with greater purpose and patience than the young.

Studies show that engaging in novel, challenging, or socially interactive learning each week can improve memory, reduce stress, and even enhance immune function. In other words, learning literally keeps your brain young.

The tragedy of conditions like Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia is that they are not just mental—they’re physical too. They can eventually rob a person of their ability to care for themselves.

What I find especially concerning is the retirement mindset. I meet so many people eagerly awaiting retirement. But if you’re going to live to 95 or even 100, does it make sense to spend the last 30 to 35 years in idle pleasure?

The brain thrives on activity. The more you stimulate it, the more connections it forms. Some types of dementia—such as alcoholic dementia—are the result of irreversible damage. But for most people, the science is clear: we can take an active role in preventing or delaying cognitive decline.