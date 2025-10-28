“Start spreadin’ the news, I’m leavin’ today

I want to be a part of it—New York, New York.”

—Lyric from the song made famous by Frank Sinatra.

You really have to ask yourself today if you still want to be a part of it. Listening to New Yorkers describe their daily lives, it’s hard to feel optimistic about the city once called the Big Apple.

New York has long symbolized capitalist America—brash, entrepreneurial, full of energy, and the ultimate human melting pot. It was the beating heart of the dynamism that made America what it is.

I first visited New York with my parents in the late 1950s, when Eisenhower was President. I can’t recall the mayor’s name, but I later discovered it was Robert Wagner II. Arriving in Manhattan at night, I was awestruck by the glittering skyline. Toronto, where I lived then, felt like a small town by comparison.

My next trip was in 1969. Once again, I was enchanted. My wife and I took in Broadway shows and sampled a cornucopia of international dishes. In those days, men still wore jackets and ties to dine out in the evening—it was a different world.

Then came the 1970s, when New York’s reputation for crime was infamous. Visitors were warned to avoid the subways because of muggings and assaults. I stayed away until the late 1990s, when Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s “three strikes and you’re out” and the “broken windows” policies had dramatically reduced crime. During a U.S. trip, we visited again, walking through Times Square at night without fear. The subways were clean, women in furs rode them safely—it was a transformation few would have believed possible a decade earlier.

The chart below shows the rapid decline in murders in New York from the late 1990s onwards.

Of course, tragedy had already struck in 1993, when a car bomb exploded in the basement of the World Trade Center, killing four people and injuring about a thousand. The Islamist perpetrators were caught and convicted.



Then came September 11, 2001—an event you would think no one can ever forget, though sadly some have, and many were not yet born. The last time we visited New York was a few years after 9/11, when we went to the site itself.

Now, in 2025, the unthinkable seems poised to happen. If the polls are correct, an Islamist named Zohran Mamdani is about to win the mayoral election in November. Who could have imagined that someone who supports global jihad and refuses to recognize the state of Israel could become mayor of a city that has the largest Jewish population—over two million—outside of Tel Aviv?

Even more troubling, Mamdani is closely associated with radical cleric Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Wahhaj has openly called for the overthrow of the United States with an Islamic caliphate and enforcing Sharia law in America. Even moderate Muslims have expressed concern about both Wahhaj’s ideology and Mamdani’s friendship with him.

How did New York reach this point? Mamdani’s worldview combines militant Islamism with textbook communism—an ideology utterly alien to traditional American values. Yet remarkably, about 25% of New York’s Jewish population supports him. How could a once-great city go so far off course?

New York has almost always voted Democratic, but this is far beyond party politics. What we see now is the mainstreaming of radical ideology. Perhaps the new reality is that Islamist influence has seeped into the political fabric of the West—gradually transforming cities and nations across both America and Europe.

If Mamdani is elected, no doubt many will leave New York. As for me, it’s not a place I have any desire to visit anymore.