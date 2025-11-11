If you’ve been to Western Europe, you’ll have noticed that some cities now have “no-go zones.” Cities such as London, Paris, Rotterdam, and Brussels contain Muslim districts where even the police are hesitant to enter. These areas have become, in effect, Islamic enclaves within supposedly liberal democratic nations.

In Birmingham, England, there’s even a “Jew-Free Zone” where an Israeli soccer team and its fans were banned amid chants of anti-Israel and antisemitic slogans. For a time, many believed this was a uniquely Western European issue. But the “head in the sand” mentality is dangerous—as we’ve seen from the vile pro-Hamas protests in both Australia and the United States.

Now, however, something few could have foreseen has happened: New York City has elected an Islamist mayor.

Zohran Mamdani is no moderate reformer like Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, who upholds U.S. constitutional values and recognizes Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East. Instead, Mamdani embraces radical leftist and Islamist rhetoric. He’s openly anti-Israel and supports movements that call for the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state. Mamdani is dangerous—and those who voted for him demonstrated a stunning lack of critical thinking. With no meaningful business or leadership experience, and with a record of antisemitic statements and extremist sympathies, he represents a troubling shift in American politics.

A recent J.L. Partners poll for the Daily Mail revealed that since Mamdani’s election, more than 700,000 New Yorkers plan to leave the city, and nearly 2 million more are considering it. That would be an exodus on a scale never seen before.

Rabbi Ammi Hirsch noted on X:

“I met @ZohranKMamdani after the primaries. The reason he can’t explain away his support for slogans like ‘Globalize the Intifada’ is that they represent his core beliefs. He does not hide it; to the contrary, he is proud of it.”

Now, two of the most important cities in the Western world—New York and London—are headed by leaders who align with Islamist ideologies. Does anyone truly believe this will lead anywhere good?

Some dismiss the concern, saying, “He’s young, charismatic, and this will pass.” But charisma without substance is dangerous. Barack Obama rose on charm and rhetoric rather than proven results. History reminds us that even Hitler was described as charismatic and let’s remember he was democratically elected. Even if Mamdani doesn’t follow through with much of his agenda, his rhetoric is likely to inflame extremists and the Jews are most at risk.

The fact that Mamdani and other Democrats won by comfortable margins suggests that many voters have lost patience with Republicans—and that Donald Trump continues to undermine his own cause. His tendency to make unnecessary comments about opponents, including Mamdani, only gives them more visibility.

Trump’s own contradictions are striking. Mamdani embraces the Muslim Brotherhood worldview—jihad, antisemitism, and alignment with Qatar—yet Trump maintains friendly ties with Qatari leaders.

Ahmad Mansour, a presenter on Al Jazeera, remarked:

“Trump is trapped between Zohran Mamdani in New York and Sadiq Khan in London.”

Ayman Azzam, another Al Jazeera host, even claimed Mamdani’s victory was fueled by the momentum of October 7 and the resulting surge in anti-Israel activism. Mamdani is fully committed to the “globalize the jihad” mission.

It’s striking that Islamists demand the destruction of Israel, yet no one calls for the elimination of Lebanon, Syria, or Jordan—countries that also emerged from the post–World War I British and French mandates. As the old saying goes, “No Jews, no news.”

Throughout New York’s history, three Jewish mayors have served with distinction. None ever called for the destruction of a nation or targeted any ethnic group. We are living in perilous times when racism and hatred are rationalized and mainstreamed under the guise of grievance.

The West must wake up. Islamists are waging both kinetic jihad—terror attacks, bombings, and assaults—and non-kinetic jihad, through infiltration via immigration, politics, and institutions. Many reject Western civilizational values while exploiting democratic systems to advance their own.

Much of Western Europe is already far down this path. In Malmö, Sweden’s third-largest city, Muslims—native-born or second-generation immigrants—now comprise one-third of the population.

This infiltration is spreading to Canada, Australia, and the United States. New York’s example will not stand alone. Local councils and state governments are gradually being penetrated by those aligned with Islamist movements. While not all Muslims share this worldview, the rise of no-go zones and antisemitic attacks shows that the radical agenda is advancing.

Islamists have been open about their aims: to gain control over nations built on Judeo-Christian values. For some reason we don’t listen. Remember, Islamism is about the supremacy of their religion and imposing it on all others. They are taking over universities, unions, and government offices—often with Qatari funding—while the West naively welcomes them in the name of “diversity.” But diversity must be a two-way street. Try being a “diverse” Westerner in their countries.

So, New York City becomes the latest victory in the Islamist jihad. Ignore the threat, and before long, more municipalities will follow Europe’s path.

If you think it’s only the Jews they target, think again—Christians are next. The slaughter of Christians across parts of Africa is already underway.

When election time comes, get out and vote. The Islamists are organizing, mobilizing and outvoting us in percentage terms. The question is: will the rest of us reverse this trend before it’s too late?

