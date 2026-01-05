At the start of every year, people traditionally reflect on their New Year’s resolutions. The practice itself has roots in antiquity. Many resolutions—such as losing weight, going on a diet, or quitting smoking—remain unfulfilled because they are often based more on wishful thinking than on serious, actionable plans.

A better approach is to create a plan: a clear guideline and direction for a journey toward a defined destination. When developing a plan, it is wise to consider all areas of your life rather than focusing on just one. There are seven key life areas to take into account:

Spirituality

Physical Health

Mental Ability

Social Life

Family Relationships

Vocation

Financial Wellbeing

My wife and I sit down at the end of each year and assess what wins we achieved and which ones we didn’t. This process allows us to refine and adjust our life plan going forward. This year we turn 80, yet having a life plan remains just as important. A life plan represents your purpose or destiny; the goals you set are simply the steps that help you get there.

What often happens, however, is that resolutions turn into a wish list rather than clearly defined goals. It’s easy to say, “I want to lose 15 kilos,” but much harder to take the necessary steps to make it happen. Fortunately, there are specific guidelines that greatly increase the likelihood of success.