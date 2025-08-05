The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy is neither created nor destroyed; it merely changes form. Energy is conserved across all systems, whether at the macro level or in the quantum realm.

Matter and energy, as Einstein showed us, are interchangeable. Matter is essentially stored energy. And in much the same way, thoughts and actions — ideologies, even — are also conserved. They too morph over time, never truly disappearing, only reshaping.

The pandemic behaviour was not new.

During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, many believed our response — lockdowns, quarantines, mass vaccination — was unprecedented. But history tells another story.

The Spanish Flu (1918–1919), was one of the deadliest pandemics in modern history. Cities around the globe closed schools, banned public gatherings, and enforced home quarantines.

The Cholera Pandemics of the 1800s came in multiple waves which swept across the world, prompting quarantine measures throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States.

What we experienced with COVID-19 was not really new. What changed was the rationale, the packaging, the form.

Medical ethics has been a recurring betrayal.

We often comfort ourselves with the belief that we’ve progressed — morally, scientifically, ethically. Yet history casts a long and sobering shadow. Here are two examples:

The Nazi Regime

The atrocities committed under the Third Reich extended beyond concentration camps. Medical experiments — horrific, inhumane, and often fatal — were performed on prisoners. Dr. Josef Mengele, infamously known as “Doctor Death,” was at the forefront of many of these crimes.

The Tuskegee Experiment (1932–1972)

In the United States, 399 Black men with syphilis were observed without being properly informed or treated, even after penicillin became the standard cure. Consent was not sought; suffering was prolonged in the name of data.

These historical events laid the foundation for the Nuremberg Code, which emphasized informed consent in all human experimentation. Yet this standard, once held as sacred, faltered during the Covid-19 crisis.

How modern we are today. We don’t do such things anymore, or so we thought. But wait, what was the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’? This was an experimental injection, sanctioned by government and agencies all over the world, given without informed consent. This was despite the fact that we were determined at the end of WW2, to never give people experimental treatment without informed consent. This was the reason for the Nuremberg Code. So you see, nothing has changed; the nefarious actions of others has only changed in its form. Some have referred to Fauci as doctor death. Perhaps there is something to it.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout was unprecedented in speed and scale. Many were encouraged — or pressured — to receive an experimental treatment under emergency authorization, often without comprehensive long-term data or fully transparent consent processes. The ethical line, some argue, was blurred — if not crossed. So many paid the price.

We thought that the ideology of Nazism — the raw hatred, the scapegoating, the dehumanization — was behind us. In reality, it was never fully extinguished. It didn’t disappear; it mutated. Today, some of that energy finds expression in modern antisemitism, amplified and spread through the internet.

Groups like Hamas openly declare genocidal intentions toward Jews. Their charter states:

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

(The Martyr, Imam Hassan al-Banna, of blessed memory)

Meanwhile, the global response — particularly from Western societies — is disturbingly reminiscent of past moral failures. Demonstrations chanting “From the river to the sea” are not peaceful calls for coexistence; it is the code phrase calling for the eradication of Israel.

Images of emaciated Israeli hostages evoke echoes of the Holocaust, yet rather than provoke empathy, they are twisted by some into fuel for further hatred — a phenomenon journalist Melanie Phillips rightly calls a "moral inversion." This is not the first time Hamas has distributed videos of the most despicable acts imaginable. Yet, this is what people in the West are supporting.

In my own country — Australia — the sight of 90,000 people marching under such slogans at the Sydney Harbour Bridge is chilling. It speaks to a deep blindness, a regression, a collective amnesia. Our national anthem, Advance Australia Fair, rings hollow in this context. Regress Australia Most Unfair feels more fitting.

The government — both federal and state — has proven, to be complicit in allowing or ignoring this distortion of truth and morality. This is not the Australia I signed up for. The time may be coming to burn my citizenship in effigy. A strong statement, yes — but born of deep disappointment. Is this what I’m paying my taxes for? No thank you.

Let’s face it, history’s tyranny is persistent. Frank Cohn, a Jewish U.S. Army officer and Holocaust survivor, saw firsthand the re-emergence of tyranny. He reminds us that oppression never really vanishes — it adapts. It returns in different clothes, through different institutions, with different slogans.

Let’s not be naïve. The tyranny, the hatred, the ideologies that degrade and destroy — they never truly die. They simply evolve.