Why is it that some people seem to live in constant chaos, moving from one drama to another, while others remain focused, fulfilled, and successful? Success means different things to different people, but whatever form it takes, it brings a sense of grace and purpose.

Some individuals face real challenges — mental health conditions, physical illness, or trauma — that must be addressed by qualified health professionals. Yet even the experts don’t always get it right.

When we’re young, it’s easy to lose direction. Teenagers are often driven by hormones and impulse, and without guidance, that lack of focus can carry into adulthood — leading to financial, vocational, or relationship turmoil.

My Story: From Academic Failure to Professional Success

In high school, I didn’t do well. Looking back, I might have been considered hyperactive. I failed grade 12, prompting my parents to take me to a psychologist for aptitude testing. After the results came in, the psychologist bluntly told us that I’d be lucky to pass grade 12 the second time around. Grade 13 was “out of the question,” and university, she said, was impossible. In Ontario we had 13 grades in highschool at the time. The psychologist’s advice? Enroll in a trade school.

My father agreed. My mother didn’t. She believed I could do more — and succeed.

What the psychologist didn’t know was that my attention at the time was focused on pool, sports, girls, and doing just enough schoolwork to get by. Deep down, though, I wanted something more. I decided to repeat grade 12, passed, then moved on to grade 13, earning enough credits to get into university.

In university, I pursued science, and each year my grades improved. I eventually graduated with a bachelor’s degree, then entered chiropractic college, where I made the Dean’s Honour List. I went from academic chaos to clarity and achievement.

So how did that transformation happen?