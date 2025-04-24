I have been a chiropractor for 52 years. Some things have changed. Decades ago, medical doctors attacked chiropractors at every opportunity. Today, individual medical doctors cooperate with chiropractors. Some other professions are more accepted by the medical community, for example, acupuncture, homeopathy, naturopathy, and what is termed Integrative Medicine,

However, one thing hasn’t changed; the power and influence of the Medical-Industrial Complex. There are two reasons why the fundamentals have not changed. The overarching philosophy is still the same: putting chemical agents into the body, whether vaccines, opioids, anti-inflammatories, or analgesics. The list is endless. The second reason is that there is little money to teach healthy lifestyles and prevention as opposed to expensive drug treatments and vaccinations. Vaccination is purported to be a preventative product. Yet, as we have seen with many of these products, such as influenza or COVID-19, they do a poor prevention job. They have made Big Pharma a fortune.

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson, in her most recent substack, posted that medicine is now switching from pills to injections as a more ‘effective’ way of introducing foreign substances into humans, and of course, with substantial financial rewards.

How did it work out with the mRNA injections? This was a new technology meant to replicate what traditional vaccines did. Instead, they turned out to be a disaster. Many are still paying the price, and now the medical powers want you to submit to more of this new technology? Give me a break.

The only thing that has changed is the form of administering a drug from outside the body to the inside. The basic philosophy is the same. There is no recommendation for how to trigger a more healthful response by the body to any assault from foreign agents. Regarding COVID-19, if they cared about a safe and effective treatment, they would have promoted Ivermectin long ago. Of course, there is no money in Ivermectin, which sells overseas for $20 for 100 12 mg tablets. This product was found in nature and whose discoverer won a Nobel Prize, yet the disconnect and contempt for the public is off the scales for suppressing its value.

We haven’t learned much because injecting children like they are pin cushions has been the modus operandi of the medical community, with no attention to adverse outcomes. The plan is more of the same.

Scientist Jessica Rose has correlated the dosage of vaccinations from data at a Philadelphia hospital with the rate of autism.

This is nothing new. As long as people have uncritical faith in everything medicine puts out to fight disease, they will accept any treatment in whatever form, and we will have a repeat of the COVID-19 debacle.