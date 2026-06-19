I have just returned from spending five weeks overseas—three in the United States and two in Eastern Europe. In some segments of the American media, there is a perception that Europeans are inept, weak on immigration, and overly committed to socialist policies. That may be true to some degree in parts of Western Europe, but it is far less evident in the countries of the former Soviet bloc.

One thing that is very noticeable in America today is the high level of obesity. Even sadder is the number of children who are grossly overweight. Having travelled to the United States virtually every year for decades, my impression is that the problem has become worse rather than better. In contrast, obesity rates in Eastern European countries appear significantly lower, especially among the young. In Slovakia, for example, obesity among young people was rare rather than common. There appears to be an obvious reason for this.

Many young and even middle-aged Europeans are quite fit. In cities, there is far less reliance on cars. People walk and cycle much more. Cycling is not just a leisure activity; in many places it is simply a way of getting from point A to point B.

We are not talking about extremes here. Yes, there are Americans who are very fit, particularly among higher socioeconomic groups, but many are not. In Europe, it is common to see elderly women cycling to the shops. And lest you think Europeans are still living in the Middle Ages, think again. I was amazed at the degree of technological integration in European society.

In many hotels, everything from light switches and door locks to motorized window curtains is automated. At times, you almost need a computer course to understand how everything works. On highways and in cities, surveillance is everywhere. In Bratislava, Slovakia, I parked my rental car on a street beside my hotel while I went inside to register. By the time I returned five minutes later, police officers were waiting by the vehicle. Somehow, they had identified that I was parked in a no-parking zone—although interpreting the signs in a foreign language can be challenging.

There is something else in Europe that differs markedly from America. If you turn on the television in the United States, what do you see? There is a seemingly endless stream of pharmaceutical advertisements, often appearing one after another. Within the span of a few minutes, I saw advertisements for the following drugs:

Camzyos

This medication is prescribed for certain forms of cardiomyopathy that can cause shortness of breath and reduced physical activity.

Possible side effects include:

Fainting

Dizziness

Allergic reactions, including hives, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the face or tongue

Heart failure

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Fatigue

Leg swelling

Weight gain

Interestingly, one of the listed side effects—shortness of breath—is also one of the symptoms the drug is intended to treat.

Skyrizi

Skyrizi is used to treat psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

Possible side effects include:

Fever

Headache

Fatigue

Stomach pain

Joint pain

Cold-like symptoms

Pain or burning during urination

Fungal skin infections

Anemia

Liver dysfunction

Wheezing

Nausea and vomiting

Caplyta

This medication is prescribed for depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Possible side effects include:

Agitation

Aggressive behaviour

Panic attacks

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Increased risk of suicidal thoughts in younger people

Increased risk of death in elderly patients

Many additional side effects are listed in the prescribing information.

In Europe, pharmaceutical advertisements are far less common. Most health-related advertising focuses on skincare, fitness, personal wellbeing, and beauty products. We know that the United States spends more on health care than any other country. When you see the volume of pharmaceutical advertising on American television, it is not difficult to understand why health spending continues to rise.

The marketing behind these advertisements is highly effective. Viewers see smiling faces, healthy-looking people, and images of active, fulfilling lifestyles. Yet for many who take these medications, the reality may be far more complicated. This is the power of sophisticated pharmaceutical advertising: it creates the impression that health can be achieved simply by taking a product.

There is little doubt that if pharmaceutical advertising on American television were restricted, the use of some medications would decline. Many of these drugs are undoubtedly necessary and beneficial, but viewers are rarely exposed to discussions of alternative approaches. In this aspect of health care, the American system may have something to learn from Europe.