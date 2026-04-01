It’s hard to believe that six years have passed since the trauma of COVID-19 descended upon us. I say traumatic because on so many levels, we experienced what it means to live in a state of totalitarian control where basic rights and freedoms were expunged.

What has been frustrating is knowing that those of us who protested against lockdowns, mandatory mask wearing and ‘vaccination’, and who expressed the view that there were alternatives to the mRNA shots, were vilified. Now COVID has faded into the background. As predicted, the virus would mutate to less virulent forms and you would think that it would be enough to preclude health authorities from recommending more shots. Ludicrious that it is, they are still recommending those injections. How medical science has been debased.

With the passage of time, there has been more and more information getting out that these shots are dangerous, especially for the young in the community. Just three months ago, the FDA indicated that the COVID-19 shots have been linked to childhood deaths due to myocarditis. How long have we known this? Where was the FDA several years ago when the shots were on the scene and reports started to trickle in of a spike in myocarditis and sudden deaths in the young?

But then according to some doctors there is absolutely no problem with childhood vaccines and the more the merrier. This is what Paul A. Offit, M.D., chief of Infectious Diseases and director of the Vaccine Education Center at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said in 2002:

“Our analysis shows that infants have the theoretical capacity to respond to about 10,000 vaccines at once. Currently, the most vaccines that children receive at one time is five,” says Dr. Offit. “Using this estimate, we could predict that even if all 11 of the routinely recommended vaccinations were given to infants at one time, only about .01 percent of the immune system would be used.”

You read that correctly. He said 10,000 vaccines at once would be no problem. How wrong he is and I would say, dangerous.

It’s somewhat gratifying to see that stocks, notably, Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax have been taking a hit to their prices.

Remember the hayday of Pfizer in 2020-21 when the billions were rolling in? The price now is more thant 50% from its peak in 2020.

For Moderna it’s even worse. The price has collapsed to 10% of what it was in 2022.

Then there was the new kid on the block, Novovax which didn’t use the mRNA technology in it’s ‘vaccine’. They created the spike protein gene in a lab and put it into an insect virus which infected moth cells grown in a lab. These were then introduced directly into the body as spike protein. The problem was, that again, the spike protein caused reactions.

So that seems to be good news however, it’s naive to think that these companies are going to take things lying down, and their colleagues in the government will certainly come to their rescue. One sign of the continuing battle is the sidelining of ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

A federal judge’s decision blocked the work of the new panel installed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the behest of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). To make matters worse, Dr Robert Malone, on the committee and one of the outspoken critics of the vaccine industry has resigned. He was a proponent for medical freedom and stood against coercion to vaccinate the masses.

The pharmaceutical industry has a way of conjuring up something new to boost their profits. As soon as one drug is restricted or taken off the market, up pops another to take its place. Even if the drug has serious side effects as the mRNA shots have, it’s full steam ahead to profit city.

The following is not a COVID-19 vaccine but is all the rage now as the latest mass marketed drug––Ozempic. Along with another weight loss drug, Wegovy, it’s turning Novo Nordisk, a Danish company into a $400 billion juggernaut. The two weight loss drugs alone earned it $26 last year according to Fortune magazine.

What’s even worse is that they are preparing to administer these weight loss drugs to kids. At least some Australian doctors are saying not so fast. Maybe try diet and exercise first before contemplating putting another drug into kids bodies.

Ozempic is not without its side effects. I know a few people who had to stop taking it. It can cause considerable gastrointestinal symptoms and even severe muscle loss which can reflect the weight loss, not fat––charming.

People need to do everything in their power to make lifestyle changes instead of looking to drugs for the solution. These should only be a last resort.