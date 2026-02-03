I remember seeing Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 in full 70mm wide screen. It is one of the great epic films of all time.

One of the memorable scenes is one in which Lawrence goes out to rescue an Arab, named Gasim who got himself lost in the blistering heat of the desert. The compelling scene relates to one of the themes of the movie.

That is real desert, not computer generated graphics or AI.

You can see the full YouTube clip here, but better still if you haven’t seen it, watch the full movie though you’ll need three and a half hours set aside and unfortunately unless you have a large home screen, you won’t get the full experience.

Lawrence was told by Ali––played by Omar Sharif––that he shoudn’t try the rescue because, “It is written.”

When Lawrence returns to the camp having succeeded he says, “Nothing is written.”

However, as it turns out Gasim had murdered a member of the group who belonged to a different clan. In order to avoid further bloodshed and retain the tribal honour he volunteers to execute Gasim which he carries out. In the end it was “written”.

You can see that there is a conflict between the English values that Lawrence was ingrained with—that you can change your destiny—and the Arab tribal culture where fatalism plays a large role in life, where your destiny is fixed.

I thought about that when I read a study in Science Adviser.

Some people believe that it is “written” how long we’ll live, that it’s predestined. Some, like Trump himself believes we only have a certain amount of heart beats in our lifetime and the quicker you use those up, the sooner you die. It’s Trump’s rationale for not exercising.

Others believe that you can do things in your life to mitigate some genetic limitations through exercise, diet and other modalities. I am in this camp.

Heritability of intrinsic human life span is about 50% when confounding factors are addressed

The study looked at intrinsic and extrinsic factors for longevity. Extrinsic are things like accidents and crime. In the past studies indicated that 20 to 25% of longevity was related to the genes that you inherit. Some studies claimed this was below 10%. In this study they upped the intrinsic factors to 55% by looking at various cohorts of twins who were raised apart.

It raises some interesing questions. Is life like a box with set dimensions which you can’t expand no matter what you do?

I have seen people who do all the seemingly wrong things: drink excessively, use drugs, don’t sleep and don’t exercise, they they live into their 90s. Others do all the right things: exercise regularly, eat organic food, meditate and yet succumb to a ghastly illness in their 60s. These two situations would lend some credence to the nature being the supreme determinant.

However, we need to have the philosophy that, “It’s not the years in your life, but the life in your years”, that is most important. We need to enjoy the journey along the way. Dr John Demartini used to ask the question, if you had 24 hours to live, what would you do? Most would live their last 24 hours to their fullest including expressing their utmost love for their loved ones. Since we don’t know how much time we have, why not get on with life?

Do those healthful things to enhance the odds of greater longevity, but it has to be linked to something you love or to your purpose in life. If you expand the genetic box that you’ve been handed, it’s a bonus.