The other day I was watching a concert on youtube which took place in San Javier, Spain. It featured famed guitarist Lee Ritenour and at the keyboard and piano, Dave Grusin. Grusin is a producer, composer, musician and writer with several Grammy Awards to his name. He has composed multiple movie soundtracks over the years.

There is something else about Grusin; he was 90 at the time of the concert in 2024. For most people at 90, the age of retirement is long passed in the rearview mirror.

This made me think of my father. Before he retired, he never expected to live much beyond 65. Like many of his generation — shaped by the harsh realities of two world wars — life was often about survival until retirement. And if they made it that far, the hope was they’d saved enough for a comfortable life.

My father had been in the restaurant business for many years and retired at 66. His parting gift? A gold watch — a real tradition back in the 1970s. Surprisingly, he lived another 25 years, passing away at 91. I say “surprisingly” because he didn’t take care of his health, nor did he have hobbies, a second career, or any deep inspiration to fill his post-retirement years.

Contrast that with people today — many of whom remain active, passionate, and committed well into their 90s.