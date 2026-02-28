We have all heard this solemn oath in U.S. courtrooms when a witness is sworn in. Testimony is meant to rest on truth, not falsehood, and there are severe penalties for lying under oath.

Yet outside the courtroom, that standard often seems to fade. In public life, truth can become negotiable. Many politicians have turned deception into an art form, shielded from accountability under the guise of parliamentary or congressional privilege.

There was once another profession widely regarded as a standard-bearer of truth and integrity: the medical profession. For generations, physicians were trusted implicitly. But for many people, the events surrounding COVID-19 and the policies that followed fractured that trust.

Public messaging during the pandemic was presented with certainty and moral authority. Statements were delivered as settled science:

The vaccine is safe and effective.

Masks stop the spread.

Two weeks to flatten the curve.

Operation Warp Speed saved 100 million lives.

The virus originated in a wet market.

Drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are ineffective for COVID-19.

To critics, these were not cautious scientific conclusions but definitive claims—some later revised, walked back, or debated. The damage, however, was not just about changing guidance. Science evolves; that is its nature. The damage, in many minds, came from the perception of overconfidence, suppression of dissent, and intolerance of alternative viewpoints.

But this debate did not begin with COVID-19. Skepticism toward medical orthodoxy has existed for decades.

Consider cholesterol. For years, elevated cholesterol has been treated as a primary villain in cardiovascular disease. If levels are high, the standard response is often immediate pharmaceutical intervention—typically statins, now among the most widely prescribed medications in the world. These drugs can be life-saving for some, yet they also carry side effects, and not everyone tolerates them well.

Critics argue that focusing narrowly on cholesterol may miss the broader picture. Cholesterol itself is not inherently harmful; it is essential for cell membranes, hormone production, and brain function. In fact, as we age, adequate cholesterol is vital for neurological health.

The prevailing narrative suggests that elevated cholesterol leads directly to arterial blockage, heart attacks, and strokes. Yet this is only part of a more complex story. A significant percentage of individuals who experience heart attacks—often cited around 40%—do not present traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, or markedly elevated cholesterol. In these cases, heart attacks can be especially sudden and severe.

Emerging research has turned attention to other aspects of vascular health, including the endothelial glycocalyx—a delicate, carbohydrate-rich layer lining the inside of blood vessels. This microscopic structure plays a crucial role in regulating inflammation, vascular permeability, and blood flow. When damaged, it may contribute to cardiovascular disease in ways that cholesterol measurements alone cannot explain.

It turns out the endothelium lining the capillaries––those tiny vessels through which individual red blood cells travel––is protected by glycocalyx. This is a hair-line cluster that protects the capillary lining from things like cholesterol, platelets and yes, the spike protein from COVID, from adhering to the wall of the capillary.

A study of 600 subjects found that deterioration of this layer is not only associated with an increased risk of clotting and heart attacks, but also with reduced blood flow. This diminished circulation can limit the delivery of essential oxygen to organs and tissues throughout the body.

The tiny blood vessels are visualized using a high-tech camera placed inside the mouth. A score is then determined based on the appearance of the capillaries, along with the number of capillaries observed within a defined area.

Many physicians may not yet be familiar with this finding or the associated technology, and instead continue to prescribe statins and blood pressure–lowering medications without addressing lifestyle modifications, including nutritional support aimed at restoring the glycocalyx layer.

In some countries, medicine appears to be entering ethically controversial territory. In Canada, for example, euthanasia has become legally available not only to elderly patients but also, under certain circumstances, to younger individuals. Concerns have been raised in public discussions, including a post by Dr. William Makis referencing a 16-year-old experiencing depression.

Canadian Government Euthanizes ‘Young & Healthy’ 26-Year-Old for ‘Depression’

During the Nazi era, Jews and others who were labeled “defective” were subjected to medical experimentation or had their lives deliberately ended. Today, instead of doing everything possible to address a young person’s health challenges, some argue that medicine and the broader system have chosen to permit the ending of life through Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. Remove one letter from “MAiD,” and you are left with the word “MAD.”

Just as the Nazis had their so-called “Dr. Death,” some believe Canada now has its own troubling parallel. Most physicians are striving to do what is right for their patients, even while working within a system that many feel is failing those it is meant to help.

The patient, who is a consumer, needs to assume greater autonomy when it comes to their own health—modern medicine is failing many.

The broader question, then, is not whether medicine has achieved remarkable advances—it has in many areas—but whether complex biological realities are too often reduced to simplified dogma. When nuance is replaced by certainty, and debate is framed as disloyalty, public trust inevitably erodes.

Truth in science, as in court, should demand humility. It should allow for uncertainty, revision, and open inquiry. Without those, confidence—once lost—is difficult to restore.