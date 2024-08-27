The media-government complex is pulling a fast one on us. Think back to the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. What were we told? There was all the gaslighting, the exaggeration of the case fatality rate, the lockdowns were essential to keep everyone safe, and the ‘vaccines’ were safe and effective and would end the pandemic. None of those memes were true. It was the reverse; the ‘vaccines’ were the most dangerous product in medical history, they didn’t protect against COVID-19, lockdowns were counterproductive, and we had more people die from the actual policies than we have from the disease.

The Biden-Harris administration admonished those who refused to get vaccinated as if they were less than human. Of course, it was all based on lies. Harris herself did a whopper of a lie.

Remember how Pfizer kept hidden away, the clinical trial documents which were to be sealed for 75 years? Only through the FOIA did we find out the damage the ‘vaccines’ wre causing. So through obfuscation, deceit and outright lying, the Covid program was a sham. The same process is going on with the Kamala Harris candidacy.

How is it that on July 21, Kamala Harris's approval rating, according to the Five Thirty Eight polling system, was a dismal 35%, and a month later, it stands at 52% with a slight lead nationally over Trump? This from a polling system that has a slight Democrat bias.

This has happened without a debate, Harris sitting down to any interview or outlining her policy platform. It's working. Are the polls wrong, or is the American public under the spell of some mass hysteria?

The media is crowning Harris as the second coming and covering her as a moderate, which belies her previous extremist stances. She is promoted as the solver of the border crisis. Where was she the past four years when she was Biden's point person on the border? She is promoted as the person who will solve the inflation crisis. Hello, who's been running America for the past four years? Harris-Biden.

What about the wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan? How do we rate those under the Biden-Harris watch? They want you to pretend it was all Trump's fault. If we apply the same standards as the Covid jab, we can ask the same questions. Was the Biden-Harris foreign policy effective? Absolutely not! Are things safe? Again, a resounding no. We are closer to nuclear war than we have been for many decades.

Harris, the Democratic machine, and the media talking heads are managing to pull off the same strategy employed to bring the mRNA shots to the world. They would mandate that you vote for Harris if they had their way. After all, she's going to save democracy. Harris is nothing more than a construct of the Democrat Party machine, much like the 'vaccine' was a fiction constructed by the government-Big Pharma complex. Will the American public buy it and inject themselves with this 'product'? They need to look at their food and gasoline prices and the mass influx of illegals in their cities and reject Kamala.