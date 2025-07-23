The other day I watched a movie that shocked me when I thought after the Covid era, I was immune to being shocked. I’ll get to that later in this article.

The focus and obsession in the media has been with Jeffrey Epstein and his ‘list’ whether real or imagined. The question to ask is how many people died as a result of Epstein’s shenanigans? Other than Epstein himself, probably just one, Virginia Giuffre who committed suicide in Western Australia. Yes, underage girls were harmed and undoubtedly, some are psychologically traumatized by the Epstein clan.

What about the most recent media ‘bombshell’? Tulsa Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence came out to state that recently uncovered documents show that the Obama Administration worked to undermine incoming President Trump in 2016. This is not exactly a revelation. We knew that almost everyone––the deep state, politicians, intelligence services and judges, worked to undermine Trump. Again, how many people died from these actions?

When you come right down to it, undermining a Presidency and in fact, attempting to take down a President is treasonous, so it’s a serious charge. Gabbard has stated that she is referring the matter to the Justice Department. Whether anything will come of it, I’m skeptical. If you thought the Floyd riots were bad, if Obama was in some way implicated and convicted of a crime, I can imagine that the BLM riots would explode across America. That is the state of play at this time.

There is something else that is more critical, than what is making current front page headlines. Many have forgotten about the diabolical and tyrannical COVID-19 policies; they put them in the rearview mirror. However, for those injured by the shots, there can be no forgetting.

For what is even more disturbing is that we now know that during the Pfizer clinical trials, there was fraud committed. No wonder they didn’t want the data released for 75 years. They knew that people were being injured by the COVID-19 shots, but refused to acknowledge it and the federal U.S. agencies just looked the other way because it was all about get Operation Warp Speed out in the community as quickly as possible. Many of the people in the FDA, CDC and NIH were themselves esconced in the pharmaceutical industry.

Remember the movie, Marathon Man with Laurence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman? Olivier gives a chilling performance as a Nazi dentist and repeatedly asks Hoffman if it’s safe as he drills into one on Hoffman’s teeth, and then soothes the pain with cloves. The “Is it safe?” question speaks to whether or not Hoffman can be trusted. If you supplant Olivier with the probe in his left hand and little bottle of cloves in his right, you could have a needle in the left hand with a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ vial in the right.

You could ask the question if the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ is safe? The response by the Big Pharmaceutical and government players is that it was unquestionably safe. That lie meant the loss of trust for many with formerly respected institutions.

A documentary movie came out titled, Inside the Vaccine Trials. The movie centres around several people vaccine-injured during the trials and exposes the absolute disregard for people who entrusted their bodies supposedly for medical science. I would never have submitted my body to such experimentation however these people thought they were doing the right thing.

The implications of the movie are shocking and it’s enraging that the culprits––the pharmaceutical industry and its allies in the medical profession––are walking around free. In comparison to the other issues of the day, many should be tried and some should go to jail.

Brook Jackson, one of the individuals in the film, worked for a contractor that oversaw the vaccine trials. She came out as a whistleblower because she saw that data was falsified. Also in the film is lawyer Aaron Siri who is spearheading a drive to make pharmaceutical companies accountable.

There is one major loser in the whole saga: TRUST. Many will never again trust the vaccine industry because by their very actions, the industry betrayed people’s trust.