Australia, the Lucky Country? No more. The terror attack in Sydney’s Bondi Beach targeting Jews on the first day of the Chanukah holiday while shocking, was not surprising.

We have a disgraceful excuse for a Prime Minister who allowed anti-Jew protesters to march for the past two years with racist memes and threats of violence. The PM’s response was always expressing moral equivalency with Islamophobia.

His foreign minister is no better, refusing to go to the sites of the October 7 massacre when she was in Israel. Australia like many others in the West have foolishly encouraged immigration from hate-filled countries. Is it any surprise that this would eventually happen?

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong have blood on their hands.