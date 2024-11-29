Dr Jay Battycharia is an accomplished Stanford professor of medicine specializing in epidemiology and economic policy. He came into the public realm as a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration. The document has been signed by almost a million doctors and scientists. The Declaration opposed the existing COVID-19 policy in 2020, and the following points were highlighted:

Lockdowns produce devastating effects on health

Minimizing the risk to the most vulnerable––the elderly

Retirees should meet family members outside, not in the home

Simple hygiene measures should be used

Those at low risk should lead their lives normally

Dr Battycharia has been selected by Trump to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH is a huge bureaucracy with 27 institutes and a $48 billion budget with grants for research and other related activities. Dr Battycharia has been critical of the NIH, including Fauci and some of the scientists. He wants to overhaul the NIH. Many are raving about this pick. I say, not so fast.

I have found something perplexing. Battycharia says he got COVID-19 in April 2021 and then again in August. He said the vaccine prevented him from getting a severe case of the illness. He's been asserting that the 'vaccines' lessen the impact of the disease.

The research that we've highlighted from research papers and medical experts has shown the opposite: the more you vaccinate, the more it suppresses your immune system because of the overproduction of IGg4 antibodies. Battycharia rationalizes that the elderly need to have it. Okay, so I'm 78, had a mild case of Covid once in 2022, which lasted for three days, and I have never taken the 'vaccine'. I didn't feel at risk at any time. Perhaps if an old person is in a nursing home, that is a different story. But that person would be at risk with the flu as well. Nowhere have I seen Battycharia mention anything about the risk of adverse events from the shots.

Recently, he was a guest on Sharyl Attkisson's podcast. His concern is that people have lost trust in vaccines, and yes, while he wants to reassess the NIH, he never mentions anything about the whole vaccination program. Below, I've highlighted some excerpts from the podcast:

"Sure. So, the vaccine, the movement that was arguing that children shouldn't be vaccinated, that movement before the pandemic was relatively small. I mean, they often were vocal, but they were a relatively small part of the population.

We had very wide coverage of childhood vaccines in the United States. What's happened during the pandemic is in support of the COVID vaccine, there are people that I call them vaccine fanatics that have essentially adopted tactics almost tailor-made to undermine the confidence that people have in vaccines generally.

They don't think they're doing that, but that's the result.

That's the result. Now, I think the set of people who are worried about vaccines is much larger than it once was.I believe that is a direct consequence of some of the manipulations of facts that the vaccine fanatics have used."

Battycharia calls those questioning the 'vaccines fanatics. You had better include some high-ranking doctors, including Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Harvey Risch, Dr Paul Marik, Dr William Makis, Dr Ryan Cole, and hundreds of others. Many reputable doctors are now questioning the mass vaccination of children and believe it's related to the high incidence of chronic disease.

"I'm in favor of the childhood vaccines. I'm in favor of using the COVID vaccines for the people who benefit the most, which is especially older people. I've been arguing for vaccinating large numbers of older people because I believe the COVID vaccines will prevent deaths from them.

It's worth the uncertain risks of the vaccine because the death rates from COVID are so high for older people. So, no, I'm very much in favor. I think vaccines are among the most important medical advances in history."

This is very telling. Dr Battycharia is very much mainstream medicine and is all-in on the whole childhood vaccination schedule. Are you likely to see any pushback on vaccination from him? I don't think so.

"Like I said, I'm very strongly in favor of the vaccines, but I have lost trust in the ability of essentially the government bureaucrats that are in charge of our COVID response, people like Tony Fauci, to tell the truth.What does that do to confidence in the vaccines?

I think it collapses them. I think a lot of people listening to this, seeing this, they'll start to say, well, if they're telling me untruths about this vaccine, maybe they're telling me untruths about other vaccines. I think that'sdevastating because I believe very strongly that the childhood vaccines are incredibly important for childhood health."

"And after the vaccine, to make sure that older people had confidence in it, that it was, while it's a vaccine that had been pushed through very fast, it was relatively safe and for them, very effective in producing the risk of death. It was so important to make sure every older person in the world was vaccinated with this, I think, as a way to protect them from this deadly disease."

Here again, he reiterates that he believes in the magical powers of vaccines, and as he states, childhood vaccines are incredible for children's health. Are children healthier today than they were 50 years ago? Of course not. We have an epidemic of chronic childhood illness, and there is no doubt the massive vaccination of children with dozens and dozens of injections is having a negative impact.

Notice he also states that they are "relatively safe". It's another case of discounting genuine damage done to people.

There is a link to the podcast below.

One thing never discussed in that podcast is the widespread adverse events from the COVID-19 injections. Virtually everyone acknowledges conditions such as myocarditis, pericarditis, brain fog, and various neurological disorders have occurred all too commonly following these injections.

Attkisson herself has conducted many programs looking at the adverse events of childhood vaccination and the established link between autism and the MMR vaccines. In fact, she discussed this in a recent substack post. The reality is that this is probably the best we will get from the new head of the NIH.

So the question is, will the Covid-19 shots be ceased? I think not. The new head of the FDA, Dr Marty Makary, also favours the vaccines. Did Trump select people because he knew they would be on the same page as Trump because, according to him, Operation Warp Speed saved 100 million lives? It's one thing to justify in your mind using these shots for older adults with comorbidities. However, it's disingenuous to ignore the devastating damage and death that has resulted in many cases post-injection.