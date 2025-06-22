The following article by Justus Hope highlights the well-documented and researched benefits of Ivermectin. Beyond its established use in treating parasitic infections, such as scabies, evidence suggests it may also play a role in cancer treatment and show effectiveness against upper respiratory conditions like COVID-19.

Despite this, governments—such as Australia’s—continue to restrict its use to a narrow range of approved treatments. Whether due to ignorance or intent, the result is the same: the public suffers. Health authorities and their affiliates seem to operate under a flawed understanding of what truly constitutes health, often appearing to prioritize pharmaceutical interests over public well-being.

How many lives might have been saved during the COVID-19 pandemic had Ivermectin been more widely accepted and utilized? Unfortunately, we may never know.