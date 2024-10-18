As terrible as some of the things the Covid era gave us: lockdowns, mask mandates, toxic ‘vaccines,’ and all the antagonism towards vaccine resisters and some doctors, there were some positives. One of the benefits of Covid was that the doctors who bucked the trend could think outside the box by using their critical thinking skills. These skills are being applied to fields other than respiratory diseases. These doctors are not rigid in their thinking. As a chiropractor, I value the fact that they recommend chiropractic care.

One of the by-products of the mRNA injections and the rise in turbo cancers. This has led several doctors, including oncologists, to look at cancer in a different way, not just as a genetic predisposition but as a metabolic condition. Also, what has been proposed due to the research and some empirical cases is the value of using some repurposed drugs, such as Ivermectin, in the treatment of cancer. A case that has really spurred this change in outlook is that of Paul Mann, who was terminal and literally returned from the dead.

Here is a short clip of his experience. Notice his sense of humor.

The oncologist, Dr Kathleen Ruddy, suggested Ivermectin to Paul Mann. She didn’t throw up her hands like the other doctors because they couldn’t think of anything else to do. Instead, she had the attitude of “What have you got to lose?” especially as Ivermectin has been found to be non-toxic even at high doses.

We have a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, which Dr Peter McCullough posted on his substack.

First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer. Below is a PDF copy of the paper, which you can download.

Repurposed Drugs Cancer Treatmentcell Connection In Cancer Treatment Jom 39 230KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The protocol uses Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole, all of which are antiparasitic and have anticancer properties. It also includes vitamin C, D, and zinc, along with fasting, physical activity, and ketogenic diets. These assist in enhancing the apoptosis (cell death) of cancer cells and restricting glucose, which ‘feeds’ cancer.

The emergence of these new protocols––whatever other therapies are used––is beneficial to the body.