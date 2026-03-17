“You have the right to manage your health and illness in your own way — but act on informed decisions.”

— Dr. David Joske

A few decades ago, my wife, a retired medical doctor, became involved in a research project examining the benefits of shared care for cancer patients. One of the biggest challenges in modern medicine is the lack of communication between the patient, their family doctor, and the oncologist. Too often, patients and their healthcare providers are left in the dark due to miscommunication or inadequate information exchange.

The conclusion of the study was clear: when doctors are provided with timely updates from specialists, and when patients and doctors collaborate effectively, unnecessary visits, costs, and time spent on treatments are significantly reduced. This approach not only optimizes healthcare efficiency but also improves patient outcomes. For cancer patients, whose conditions can often become chronic and whose treatments frequently come with severe side effects, clear communication is even more critical.

I saw this firsthand when a family member underwent cancer treatment. The lack of communication from the oncologist was striking. When we asked about pain management related to radiation treatment, the oncologist was unhelpful, practically shrugging his shoulders in defeat. We were left to search for specialists who could manage the situation, while both the oncologist and the family doctor seemed uninformed and disconnected.

Fortunately, some oncologists are open to thinking outside the box. One such example is Dr. David Joske, the founder of Solaris Cancer Care Center in Western Australia. Dr. Joske advocates for integrating complementary therapies alongside conventional treatments for cancer. His approach includes promoting positive attitudes, lifestyle changes, exercise, dietary adjustments, supplements, and body work (such as chiropractic care), all aimed at improving patient well-being.

A key component of his philosophy is exercise. Chemotherapy often leads to the depletion of muscle mass, and maintaining strength is essential for overall health. Dr. Joske emphasizes that patients should also trust their instincts when it comes to their health — an approach that resonates with many who feel disempowered by traditional, one-size-fits-all cancer treatments.

While centers like Solaris Cancer Care are paving the way for more holistic cancer care, many oncologists — particularly in the United States — still exhibit a narrow, “tunnel-vision” perspective. This often includes dismissing any alternative treatments as unscientific, despite growing evidence supporting their potential benefits.

The financial burden of cancer treatment in the U.S. is staggering, surpassing $200 billion annually. Yet, questions remain about whether this immense expenditure is truly yielding the best outcomes for patients, especially considering that U.S. spending on cancer care exceeds that of any other nation.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted another troubling trend: many doctors and hospital administrators rejected or even outright banned non-traditional treatments, despite legal orders in some cases. One of the most glaring examples was the denial of Ivermectin to patients, even when courts had ordered its use. But this is only part of a much larger issue.

Dr. William Makis, a Canadian oncologist, found himself forced to flee to Florida in order to practice medicine freely.

Helping Cancer patients is now ILLEGAL in Canada, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith punishes over 9000 Cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try” with Ivermectin

Dr. Makis advocates for the use of antiparasitics like Ivermectin and Mebendazole in cancer treatment — a practice that has shown promising results. Having treated over 9,000 patients worldwide, Dr. Makis has witnessed positive outcomes, yet he has faced significant backlash from the medical establishment in Canada. Unfortunately, for many cancer patients, seeking these alternative treatments has become a criminal act.

As of now, Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith has enforced regulations that punish cancer patients who exercise their “Right to Try” alternative therapies like Ivermectin. This is the same country that, paradoxically, promotes euthanasia even for young people.

What makes this situation all the more troubling is that there is scientific evidence supporting the use of antiparasitics in cancer treatment. Cancer cells, it turns out, behave similarly to parasites. For instance, a study has shown how Mebendazole disrupts breast cancer cell transcription, providing scientific grounding for its use.

Mebendazole Treatment Disrupts the Transcriptional Activity of Hypoxia-Inducible Factors 1 and 2 in Breast Cancer Cells

Despite the research, many in the medical field have been slow to adopt these findings.

Meanwhile, research into Ivermectin’s effects on cancer is gaining traction. Studies suggest that repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may hold significant promise for treating various forms of cancer. But for patients to make informed decisions, they must be provided with all available options.

At the heart of this issue is a fundamental question: who should have the ultimate say in treatment decisions? The answer should be the patient — in consultation with their family doctor and oncologist. However, if patients are not informed of all possible treatment options, especially those involving repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, they are being denied the opportunity for true informed consent. Ultimately, it is the patient’s body, and they should have the right to make decisions based on all available information.

This situation may be even more dire than we realize. In fact, a 1951 CIA memo revealed that researchers in the Soviet Union had already begun exploring the link between parasites and cancer cells. As early as 1940, Soviet scientists Nina Kliueva and Grigory Roskin identified a potential connection between cancer and parasites, advocating for the use of antiparasitic treatments for cancer patients.

The good news is that some U.S. states are now enacting legislation to protect patient rights, including the legalization of treatments like Ivermectin. Sadly, Australia lags behind in such efforts.

Ultimately, the rights of cancer patients to explore all available treatment options — including complementary therapies and repurposed drugs — should be respected. It is up to the patient, with the guidance of their healthcare team, to decide what is best for their body and health. Until we acknowledge the full spectrum of possibilities for cancer treatment, we risk denying patients the chance to make fully informed decisions about their care.