I was in my local coffee shop yesterday when I noticed the headline in our local paper, The West Australian.

A Shot To The System

Vaccine apathy blamed for decline in jab rates amid dangerous surge in flu cases.

The article stated that flu jabs were down to almost 50%, a 10% reduction from two years ago. Well, this is the new concern. Just a couple of days ago, it was measles. Did they wonder why flu jabs are down by 10%? Frankly, if people knew the truth about the flu vaccine, the rate would be considerably lower.

The health department’s approach is about an agenda. If it was really about health, they wouldn’t trivialize the adverse reactions that people suffer, not just from the onslaught of the COVID-19 jabs but also from other vaccines like the influenza vaccine. What makes matters worse is that the flu vaccine is known to be not very effective. Each year, it’s a guessing game to predict which viral strain is going to appear.

A doctor I spoke to told me that, at best, the flu shots are 40% effective in a good year. In a bad year, it’s 10%

The Cochrane reviews assess how effective a particular treatment or procedure is through an evidence-based methodology. The conclusion is that the flu vaccine is not very effective. In this article from The Conversation about the Cochrane reviews it states:

“So this means that out of every 100 healthy adults vaccinated, 99 get no benefit against laboratory confirmedinfluenza.”

“Findings from three important Cochrane reviews on the effectiveness of the influenza vaccination aren’t consistent with the advice we’re given.”

We are sold a bill of goods, and people buy it because most people aren’t focused or knowledgeable about vaccines. If you’re a car mechanic, you have much more expertise than I do. Basically, I want a car that drives. I’m not into the intricacies of how the vehicle functions. Similarly, people assume that health departments and politicians have peoples’ health interests as a prime concern. Unfortunately, many bureaucrats and politicians promote policies and are often unaware of what they unleash on the public. History is replete with such occurrences.

This was a 26-month study of the British population for those over age 10. It looked at all-cause mortality of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated and mortality from causes other than COVID-19.

All-cause deaths surged among the vaccinated in the months following the rollout.

Mortality among the vaccinated far outweighs any possible benefits.

In 2023, breast cancer cases increased by 1042.3% from the previous five years.

Another study from Japan showed the risk of heart problems following the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’.

The Japanese scientists discovered that the risk of heart failure increased by 4,900% following a Covid mRNA injection. There was a high correlation, especially among males under 30 who took the jab. Does this make the evening news?

If the health departments were concerned about our health, they would have stopped the COVID-19 shots long ago. Instead, they keep promoting the shots and inject fear when there is an increase in another disease. Why is there no fear injected about the COVID-19 shots?

Fear is a poor way to motivate people into action. It works, but all it does is serve to control. It smacks of the totalitarian, Orwellian tactics we have come to know since the advent of COVID-19. Instead of the health authorities commending people for less vaccine take-up, they continue on the same dogmatic path. They don’t suggest using natural products like Vitamin D and Quercetin, plus that much-maligned horse dewormer, Ivermectin.

Our health authorities never consider the cost calculation, the price we pay for all the extra deaths, adverse events, and lost work time. They are derelict in their duty as protectors of our health. The only true meaning of health care is having the autonomy to choose whether to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. We would be better served if the health department provided healthy lifestyle recommendations and spent less time being subservient to the pharmaceutical industry and less time fear-mongering.