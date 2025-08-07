A series of charts circulating on X (formerly Twitter) have sparked discussion about the state of homeownership and marriage rates among 30-year-olds in the U.S. since the 1950s. While I can't personally verify the accuracy of these charts, they were shared by Nathan Halberstadt of New Founding and align closely with issues I’ve discussed previously—particularly regarding the housing situation in Australia.

One striking data point: in 1950, approximately 55% of 30-year-olds in the U.S. were married and owned a home. Today, that figure is closer to just 13%. The reasons behind this dramatic shift become clearer when we look at long-term trends in housing prices and incomes.

The median home price rose since 1970 from approximately $30,000 to $420,000 in 2025. That equates to a 1400% increase in prices. Median income increased from approximately $15,000 to $90,000 during the same increase. That is a 600% increase. So house prices have outstripped income by two and a half times; the disparity is striking.

Back in 1970, a single income was often sufficient to support a family of four. Most 30-year-olds were married, many with children, and a single wage earner could typically cover the cost of a mortgage. Even forty years ago, single-income households were the norm. That’s no longer the case.

Let’s look at a similar trend in Australia.

Average house price in Perth, Western Australia (1973): $18,850

Average house price in Perth (2025): $780,000

— An increase of 4,030%

Average annual earnings (1973): $4,992

Average annual earnings (2025): $112,000

— An increase of 2,143%

Again, we see housing prices increasing at roughly double the rate of incomes—mirroring the U.S. experience. While we could debate statistical nuances, the message is clear: homeownership is far less attainable for younger generations today than it was for their parents or grandparents.

Another revealing metric relates to mortgage trends.

In 2004, a major shift occurred—homeowners with mortgages began to outnumber those who owned their homes outright. At the same time, the percentage of renters has steadily risen. This reflects a broader reduction in the affordability and attainability of home ownership.

These trends have deeper implications beyond economics. Across the Western world, we’re seeing declining marriage and fertility rates. Many 30-year-olds today feel they simply can't afford to get married, let alone have children. In previous generations, people may have “thrown caution to the wind” and started families despite financial uncertainties. But today’s environment, with its far higher costs of living and homeownership, makes that leap more difficult.

Waiting until you're “financially ready” to start a family may mean waiting forever—and for many, that turns into never. As a result, birth rates are falling in virtually every Western country.