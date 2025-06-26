When I was a child, I received only a few vaccines: polio, diphtheria, smallpox, and tetanus. That was it. I also got the measles, German measles (rubella), whooping cough, and the mumps—just like almost every other kid. We got sick, recovered, and were left with lifelong immunity.

So how does that contrast with what children receive today?

These charts are from the CDC site:

According to charts from the CDC website, children from birth to age 6 are recommended to receive at least 39 vaccine injections. From ages 7 to 18, another 23 injections are recommended, totaling at least 62 doses by adulthood—an average of roughly 3.5 shots per year.

If you think that’s going to change now that RFK Jr. has taken over as head of Health and Human Services (HHS) and fired the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—think again. According to The Defender, a new group is being formed to create a non-governmental vaccine system. This body would take over from the government in recommending and purchasing vaccines, and it’s clear it would be heavily aligned with the pharmaceutical industry.

Are we really to believe that the same intelligence capable of creating a human being from a single fertilized cell—resulting in trillions of cells working together in harmony—is so flawed that it can’t cope with natural pathogens? Must we really inject children repeatedly with chemical agents to survive? If vaccines are working so well, shouldn’t American children be among the healthiest in the world?

Yet, while diseases like smallpox and polio have either disappeared or become rare, children today are facing unprecedented levels of chronic illness.

Obesity in children is rising dramatically, and it's not just a cosmetic issue—it comes with serious, sometimes lifelong health consequences. Alongside obesity, we’ve seen a sharp rise in type 2 diabetes. Once nearly unheard of in children, it’s now increasingly common. From 2002 to 2012, the incidence of type 2 diabetes among children rose by 7.1% annually. Currently, more than 5,000 children are diagnosed each year, and the number continues to rise. Type 1 diabetes is also increasing.

Again, from the CDC, the rate of autism has skyrocketed in 20 years.

In conjunction with autism the rates of ADHD took off starting in the 1990s. I saw this in my own practice.

While some vaccines have successfully reduced or eliminated specific infectious diseases, have we merely replaced them with new and often lifelong conditions? Today, children are facing record levels of allergies, asthma, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic illnesses.

It feels like we’re playing musical chairs with disease.

If we accept that the human body is vulnerable to chemical toxicity, how can we continue injecting children with a growing number of vaccines—each containing its own chemical compounds and adjuvants—without expecting consequences?

The troubling reality is that we don’t fully understand the long-term effects of these complex combinations. We don’t know how different vaccines interact with each other—or with each child’s unique biology.

True health doesn’t come from a needle. We need to look within. A shift toward healthier lifestyles, better nutrition, and more holistic care would go a long way toward raising healthier children.