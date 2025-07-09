You’d think by now people would have woken up to the disaster of the COVID-19 injections, which were sold to us as vaccines. Some of the actions taken by so-called health professionals remain so bizarre they defy all rationality.

Almost every time I’m in a social setting and meet new people, the topic of “vaccines” inevitably comes up. I continue to hear more horror stories about the devastating effects of these injections. Last weekend was no exception.

I spoke with a woman who shared her experience with the mRNA shot. She was only given superficial warnings—perhaps a mild headache or some soreness. But her reaction was far more severe.

Within minutes of receiving the injection, she experienced a metallic taste in her mouth—a symptom others have reported as well. Then came brain fog and disorientation. She felt as though she might pass out. The staff advised her to rest and assured her it would pass. But it got so bad she couldn’t drive home. Her husband, fresh off a flight, had to come and pick her up.

That should have been a red flag—enough to warrant an exemption from further injections. Any rational doctor would have shown concern for their patient’s wellbeing. But she was caught between a rock and a hard place: the company she worked for had adopted the government mandate of compulsory vaccination.

She was referred to a specialist for evaluation. Shockingly, the specialist insisted that despite her reaction, it was imperative she receive the second dose. She felt she had no choice. After the second shot, she developed pneumonia, was hospitalized, and took three months to recover. In my view, this was medical negligence. Grounds for disciplinary action, at the very least.

At the same dinner party, another person challenged me. “Are you an anti-vaxxer?” she asked. I told her I don’t take any vaccines—especially not the COVID-19 shots. “You mean you’ve never had a vaccine?” she pressed.

I explained that I likely had four in childhood: smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio. The others didn’t exist back then. I also had the typical childhood illnesses: measles, mumps, whooping cough—just like my friends. We all survived.

I mentioned that the incidence of myocarditis since the introduction of mRNA shots has gone through the roof. Dr. Peter McCullough, a world-renowned cardiologist, has stated that before COVID, he could count the number of myocarditis cases he'd seen on one hand. Now, he’s treating it regularly.

The woman responded that she was a nurse and had seen many cases of myocarditis. At that point, I realized further discussion was futile. She was entrenched in the medical establishment and unwilling to question it.

Now in 2025, we still haven’t learned the lessons history has repeatedly tried to teach us about the dangers of medical overreach. In the past, drugs like Vioxx or the 1976 Swine Flu vaccine were pulled from the market after deaths were reported. Not so with COVID-19. Suddenly, all bets are off.

Doctors are telling pregnant women to get these shots. But in the same breath, they warn them not to eat sushi because of the potential harm to the fetus. The spike protein produced by these injections? No worries, apparently. Really?

I recently listened to a conversation between Dr. McCullough and author John Leake. Dr. McCullough recounted attending an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) committee meeting in October 2021. Dr. Eric Rubin, editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, admitted that while COVID poses little risk to children and myocarditis was a known issue from the shots, "we’re just going to have to start giving it to them to see what happens."

Are these the guardians of our health? Hardly. This is criminal behavior. How dare they experiment on children.

As a chiropractor, I’ve always been mindful of the individuality of patients and how their bodies respond to procedures or treatments. One principle in chiropractic states:

“There is an Innate awareness of your every Innate need.”

This means your body’s inborn wisdom knows what it needs at any given time—and that need differs from person to person. Just look at those around you—spouse, parent, friend—they all look different on the outside. Well, guess what? They’re different on the inside, too.

A good example is smoking. People believe smoking causes lung cancer, but most smokers don’t develop it. Some smoke into their 90s or 100s without suffering ill effects. The smoke is a toxin—but how each body reacts is individual. That’s the point: avoid toxins because we don’t know how each body will react. And we do know the spike protein is a toxin.

A study published in Advances in Virology highlights the variability in response to COVID-19 injections:

"The Possible Mechanistic Basis of Individual Susceptibility to Spike Protein Injury."

It notes differences in how the spike protein is distributed in the body and how much is produced by the encoded mRNA. Some vials may be contaminated; others may not contain the same amount of lipid nanoparticles. Some might even be inert.

Yet instead of erring on the side of caution, we’ve discarded all reasonable medical safeguards. We have learned little, and the powers that be continue to gaslight us while controlling the narrative.

The sad truth is that we’ve allowed fear, not science, to dictate policy—and profit, not public health, to guide decision-making. Institutions once trusted to uphold the sanctity of medical ethics have instead aligned themselves with pharmaceutical interests and government overreach. They’ve silenced dissent, censored debate, and punished those who dare to ask questions.

Where is the curiosity? Where is the humility? Where is the accountability? We are told to “follow the science,” but there was no science here; it was discarded.

Until we as a society rediscover the courage to speak out, to defend bodily autonomy, and to demand transparency from those in power, the cycle will continue. Another crisis will come, and the same pattern will repeat, and nothing will change. We literally need a revolution in health autonomy.