The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SUE MANNING's avatar
SUE MANNING
12h

WOW!!! Unbelievable to be "dismissed" as you were!

Then you have perfectly explained the entire logic of this debacle, that still continues! I have NOT nor WILL I, ever have this TOXIC

Vaccine!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ely
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture