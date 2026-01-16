We’ve been hearing the past few years about the many adverse effects from the mRNA injections including cardiovascular conditions such as myocarditis, neurological disorders and the possibility that there is a link to cancer. Many doctors have been seeing what has been termed “Turbo Cancers”––the sudden appearance of advanced, very difficult to treat, cancers. In my own circle I know of several people who were diagnosed with stage 4 cancers and within a year they were gone. This happened especially during the period of 2022-25.

This paper looked at data from 8,407,849 individuals in the National Health Insurance Service in South Korea. It showed a significant increased risk from 6 major cancers in those who received the COVID-19 shots when compared to the unvaccinated.

Another study examined cancer mortality trends in Japan following administration of a third mRNA vaccine dose. The journal editors acknowledged that they were aware of several concerns regarding the study, though they did not specify the nature of these concerns. The authors have publicly disputed the editors’ position.

In the chart below we can see the increase in excess mortality for cancer in 2022. Notice that there is excess cancer mortality in the younger age groups along with the 75-79 age group.

This was a case of a 31-year-old woman who developed stage 4 bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is rare in young women.

The woman had advanced lab testing of her blood and urine looking for cancer-related genetic changes. What was found were abnormal gene signals associated with cancer and DNA damage. They also detected a genetic fragment that matches part of the COVID-19 spike protein sequence. This correlates with an increase in the number of people in the younger age groups who have developed cancer.

A review of 69 studies examined associations between COVID-19 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, and cancer-related biological signals. While association does not establish causation, the authors noted that if COVID-19 infection itself is believed to increase cancer risk, it raises questions about whether exposure to the virus’s spike protein—whether through infection or vaccination—could play a role.

One statement from the authors is particularly notable:

“Despite the unprecedented global scale of COVID-19 vaccination, profound gaps remain in our understanding of how mRNA vaccine platforms interact with fundamental pathways of host defense, tissue homeostasis, and tumor biology.”

This raises concerns that a mass vaccination program was implemented without a comprehensive understanding of its potential long-term effects on tumor development or progression.

For many, this represents a troubling critique of modern healthcare decision-making and calls into question the repeated assurances that these interventions were unequivocally “safe and effective.”