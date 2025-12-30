Australia does not have the death penalty for murder. A terrorist who, together with his father, killed 15 people and wounded many more is currently in hospital receiving the best medical care available. He will almost certainly be convicted on multiple counts and spend the rest of his life in prison. Yet it is perfectly legal to abort an innocent, well-developed fetus. Isn’t it strange?

Health authorities warn pregnant women not to eat raw fish, deli meats, take herbal supplements, drink alcohol, consume caffeine, or use recreational drugs. Yet those same authorities actively encouraged the mass vaccination of pregnant women with an experimental COVID-19 injection. Isn’t it strange?

“Palestinians” claim that all of Israel belongs to them, yet there are no ancient archaeological artifacts demonstrating the existence of a Palestinian people in antiquity. By contrast, Israel is filled with archaeological sites documenting Judaism more than 2,000 years before the advent of Islam. The idea of an ancient Palestinian nation is a modern political construct. Isn’t it strange?

Advocates of net-zero policies insist fossil fuels must be eliminated within the next decade. Yet Australia does not have a single clean-energy nuclear power plant. Isn’t it strange?

Radicals in the West have attacked Jews and Jewish businesses over allegations of genocide by Israel. Yet we do not see similar outrage—or violence—directed at Russians or Chinese for the killing of civilians in Ukraine, Tibet, or the Uyghur Autonomous Region. Isn’t it strange?

The gold standard for testing a drug’s safety and effectiveness is comparison against a placebo—an inert substance such as saline. Yet childhood vaccines have not been tested against true placebos, despite decades of mass vaccination programs involving children. Isn’t it strange?

Qatar is one of the world’s largest funders of terrorist entities such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. It pours billions into the United States, influencing universities and lobbying politicians, while providing safe haven for Hamas leaders. Despite this, former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in deals with this tiny Gulf state and even offered it protection against potential aggressors. The supposed fight against terror appears to reward a terror-funding state in the hope of reducing terror. Isn’t it strange?

In Australia, a trailer filled with explosives and a list of Jewish targets was discovered on Sydney’s outskirts. A Melbourne synagogue was firebombed, another defaced with Nazi and pro-Palestinian graffiti. A Jewish childcare centre was set alight. Three Jewish businesses were torched. The former home of a Jewish leader was vandalised. Cars were defaced, windows smashed, and Jews murdered at Bondi Beach. Yet despite this surge of antisemitic violence, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has focused primarily on Islamophobia—despite no comparable violence against Muslims. Isn’t it strange?

Globally, approximately 14 billion COVID vaccine doses have been administered. There have been around 800 million recorded COVID cases and roughly seven million deaths. Researcher Denis Rancourt and his team claim excess mortality was caused by the vaccines, estimating between 13 and 17 million deaths. Meanwhile, ivermectin—a Nobel Prize-winning drug with antiviral properties—was banned or discouraged in many countries. Isn’t it strange?