When I studied physics at university in the 1960s, we were introduced to quantum theory—the framework that explains how the submicroscopic, subatomic world behaves. Unlike classical physics, which governs the visible, everyday world, quantum mechanics describes a reality that is and deeply mysterious.

In 1979, I read Gary Zukav’s The Dancing Wu Li Masters, a groundbreaking work that explored modern physics—particularly quantum mechanics and relativity—and presented these complex ideas in language accessible to readers without formal scientific training. Zukav also drew parallels between modern physics and Eastern philosophies, suggesting anintriguing link between scientific discovery and ancient wisdom.

Quantum Mechanics Strangeness

At the heart of quantum mechanics is a startling principle. This applies to the tiniest of particles. These particles cannot be precisely defined in terms of both position and momentum at the same time (the Uncertainty Principle). Instead, particles are described by a wave function—a mathematical expression of multiple probabilities that exist until a measurement takes place. Then the particle comes into existence.

This has often been interpreted to mean that observation plays a role in determining physical reality. We now know that through experimentation measurement affects the outcome. The act of measurement appears to “collapse” the wave function into a definite state.

Another weird and important discovery is quantum entanglement. When two particles interact and become entangled, their properties become linked. Even if separated by vast distances, measuring one instantly determines the state of the other. Albert Einstein famously referred to this phenomenon as “spooky action at a distance.”

For example, a photon (a particle of light) has no mass and no electrical charge. Yet under certain conditions, it can produce an electron and its antimatter counterpart, a positron. These two particles possess mass and opposite electrical charges, and when entangled, remain linked regardless of the distance between them. Why this is strange is that nothing can exceed the speed of light yet particles and antiparticles can influence each other simultaneously though great distances apart.

Quantum Ideas and Consciousness

In more recent decades, behavioural specialists such as Dr John Demartini have applied quantum principles to human consciousness and emotional experience. Demartini developed a process—originally called the Quantum Collapse Process, now known as the Demartini Method—which frames emotions as having “positive” and “negative” charges. The aim is to integrate these emotional polarities, returning the individual to a balanced, neutral state—much like a photon, which carries no electrical charge.

While this application is philosophical and psychological rather than strictly scientific, it reflects a broader fascination with using the quantum model for psychological transformation.

More recently, researchers in China have proposed a provocative hypothesis: that quantum entanglement within the brain may play a role in generating consciousness itself.

Their theory suggests that myelin—the insulating sheath surrounding nerve axons that enables efficient electrical transmission—may contain structures capable of supporting entangled photon pairs. These synchronized quantum processes, could contribute to the experience we call consciousness. This brings up another possibility.

Could This Explain Telepathy?

If entanglement does play a role in consciousness, some wonder whether it might help explain phenomena such as telepathy, intuitive knowing, or the sudden awareness of a loved one’s death from a distance.

At present, there is no scientific evidence that quantum entanglement enables information transfer in this way. While according to Einstein’s equations, nothing can exceed the speed of light, entanglement is a very real universal principle at the quantum level. However, the mystery of consciousness itself leaves room for continued exploration.

The Ongoing Mystery

Despite extraordinary advances in neuroscience—including high-resolution brain imaging and sophisticated computational models—we still do not fully understand what consciousness is, how it arises, or why subjective experience exists at all.

Does consciousness involve quantum processes?

Could it extend beyond the brain?

These questions remain open.

For now, the relationship between quantum physics and consciousness remains one of the most fascinating and mysterious frontiers of science.