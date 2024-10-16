If you listen to the talking heads today whether it’s Al Gore, John Kerry or that brat, Greta Thunberg, you would be led to believe that the greatest existential threat to If you listen to the talking heads today, whether it's Al Gore, John Kerry, or that brat, Greta Thunberg, you would be led to believe that the greatest existential threat to humanity is climate change and that we only have five years left. Of course, they said this fifteen years ago; they keep shifting the goalposts. In the case of Thunberg, she's now on the side of the genocidal maniacs who want to slaughter Jews, so in that case, she can rationalize any form of radicalism.

We are already in World War Three. The pivot point will be January 20, Inauguration Day in the U.S. In the real world, there is a real threat of World War Three exploding beyond where we are now. If we look at it from a macro perspective, we must acknowledge that this war has already commenced. The war is between the forces of civilization and those opposed to civilization. The question is whether this war enters a phase where humanity is threatened with millions of deaths, whether it is limited to a smaller death toll, and whether any physical damage can be overcome in a short period.

Right now, Israel is fighting for its very existence; a war on many fronts; Gaza, Lebanon, Yemeni Houthis, Syrian insurgents, Palestinian jihadists, and of course, the head of the octopus, Iran. We also have other countries, such as Qatar, funding the terrorism emanating from the Middle East with its harboring of Hamas leaders who go on to incite genocidal crimes with the targeting of innocent men, women, children, and babies. The atrocities of October 7 are unspeakable, yet a great deal of the world is enabling the very terrorists who committed such crimes.

There have been mass atrocities in places like Nigeria, a civil war in Sudan that has dispaced millions with thousands slaughtered, and we can't forget the Uyghurs who have suffered tremendously under the Chinese. Yet, all the focus is on Israel.

There is one man who deserves a great deal of the blame for the current state of affairs in the Middle East: Barack Obama. We often look at symptoms, not causes, which are usually set in motion far before the effects occur. The current attacks on Israel go back some years, with the various intifadas initiated by Yasser Arafat in the 80s and 90s. Despite Israel's willingness to trade land for peace, what they got was violence.

When a category 4 or 5 hurricane approaches the west coast of Florida and creates havoc, the causative effect is far removed. The precursor of the cyclone develops in the warm waters off the coast of western Africa, where the warm air mixes with winds off the African continent and travels westward toward the Americas.

In the case of what we see in the Middle East, what has been unleashed falls at the feet of Barack Obama. He is the one who, whether intentionally or through gross stupidity, decided to level the playing field by empowering Iran, allowing them through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to enrich uranium only to below weapons grade for 10 years. After that, Iran was open to developing a nuclear weapon. Of course, Iran, that stalwart of international terror, cheated on the deal since its inception.

Obama also released billions of dollars held by international banks, which Iran put to good use to fund terror. Who can forget millions in cash on pallets loaded onto planes at night bound for Iran? This was followed by another $1.3 billion days later. Why would you release funds to a regime committed to your destruction? It's illogical. While Trump reversed Obama's policies, Biden came in and reverted back to Obama's policies, making Iran today a hegemonic power in the Middle East. It has its tentacles in most of the Arab-Islamic countries in the region.

Iran's stated goal is the extermination of Israel and the Jews with it. The West, in its duplicity, seems okay with this because, at every turn, the U.S. is trying to thwart Israel from pursuing an attack on Iran. It's preposterous; no country would accept what Israel has had to contend with for so long. For many years, Hamas has been firing rockets into Israel, and the Jewish state put up with it. Following October 7, a line was crossed when what can only be described as subhumans crossed into Israel and performed unspeakable acts.

We know that under Trump, the Middle East was quiet, and peace was breaking out between several Arab states and Israel. We know that there was no war with Russia. Biden has been a disaster. If Harris wins the election, it will be even worse because she is even more radical. We laugh at Harris's incoherent and vacuous statements; overall, she is unimpressive. But no one should think that she would be an empty vessel as president despite her stupidity. The powers behind her will be pulling the strings.

Mark Levin recently clearly described the whole Kamala Harris phenomenon in his monologue.

We are in a dangerous place right now. Iran, which is not even an Arab country, seeks the destruction of Israel and, while using its many proxies, recently got in the act by firing more than 200 ballistic missiles at the Jewish state in one day, one of the largest ballistic missile attacks in history. No country would tolerate such an act. Yet, all the Biden-Harris fools can say is that Israel should act with restraint and proportionally. Really?

The policy of appeasement to Iran merely sets the stage for a more severe conflagration. Unfortunately, the U.S., Western Europe and the United Nations itself are abetting Iranian hegemony and hostility. There are 195 countries in the world, and 50 are Muslim. Few Muslim-majority countries are democracies. Meanwhile, Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. Globally, there are 1.9 billion Muslims and only 15 million Jews. In Israel, there are 1.8 Muslims, and the fake accusation of apartheid to describe Israel is just another libel. Every Israeli, Jew, Muslim, and Christian has equal voting rights. All street signs are in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

It begs the question, what other country is targeted for destruction with people marching in the streets egging on another genocide of the Jewish people? Why is the world silent on the regimes that are, in fact, genocidal? Obama set something in motion that could lead to another genocide if Iran, as some like Anthony Blinken claim, is weeks away from a nuclear weapon. Yet, Blinken and Biden say Israel should not target Iran's nuclear sites. U.S. policy is totally disjointed.

As everyone knows, Israel possesses nuclear weapons, though they have never acknowledged it. So what if Iran puts a nuclear weapon on one of its ballistic missiles. They are on a global jihad, starting with Israel. Then what if Israel strikes Iran with its own nuclear capability? You could then see what armageddon looks like. This is why it's so crucial that Kamala Harris not get elected. She would continue the insane, ineffectual policies, but even worse. She is a radical and has antipathy towards Israel.

We are in a Third World War. America and its Western allies are being invaded by millions of illegal aliens. Thousands are dying in conflicts that were not happening while Trump was President. Russia, China, Iran, and even Turkey are on the warpath against America and its close allies and what they stand for. On the one side are the democracies––though shaky––with their values of free speech and religion, economic opportunity for everyone, and social cohesion. On the other side are the autocrats with their subversion of minorities, restriction of freedoms, and religious intolerance. Donald Trump is the only choice to bring sanity and easing of the ongoing kinetic war by being firm and determined to stand up and fight against oppressive regimes.

Even if Trump is elected due to the November 5th election, the period between that date and his inauguration could be perilous. Iran may use that period to unleash devastating attacks, and Trump could find himself in a precarious situation facing World War Three with a momentum all its own.