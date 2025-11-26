The Truth Patrol

Bellatrix
19hEdited

I have TRUMP HATER fatigue syndrome…the endless Nazi, pedo, racist, felon, racist, orange man…..and the assassin attempts we know of….I’m sure there is more than known!

Bellatrix
19h

I’m not tired of President Trump or the winning because of him! I AM tired of the negative and false coverage his administration gets. Most normal, reasonable people I know and those on X, etc agree.

Trump’s “insults” work….they stick, even the Democrats know it. It’s a winning strategy too snd I’m not tired of it!

TRUMP 2028

