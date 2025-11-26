Recently, I spoke with a couple of American friends who were once staunch Trump supporters. From what they’re telling me, the lustre is beginning to fade from the enthusiasm that marked the early days of Trump’s second presidency. I’m hearing comments like, “What is he doing?” or “I think he’s getting too old.” Rightly or wrongly, perception is what counts.

A look at the November 21 Rasmussen Daily Daily Tracking Poll illustrates the trend.

The trajectory is unmistakably downward. If this were a stock chart, it would be one to sell or short—because, as the saying goes, “the trend is your friend.” Trump, however, would likely dismiss or ignore such a graph entirely.

The widening gap between “strongly approve” and “strongly disapprove” is striking. At the start of Trump’s second term, he enjoyed a positive approval index; now it sits at –13.

I think part of the problem is what I call Trump Fatigue Syndrome (TFS)—a very real phenomenon. I’ve seen it before. John Howard, Australia’s long-serving Liberal Prime Minister, governed for 11 years with a strong economy, yet voters still opted for change and elected the Labor Party. Longevity in power eventually wears thin.

Trump’s challenge is that he sets extraordinarily high expectations, and when they don’t materialise, people perceive him—fairly or not—as ineffective. He also thrives on constant visibility, offering daily commentary either verbally or on Truth Social. Subtle he is not.

He frequently boasts about how well the economy is doing and how tariffs will spread the wealth. The reality is far more uneven. Big Tech and AI may be booming, but many small business owners and working-class Americans are struggling.

Trump has also made sweeping claims—such as resolving the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office, or guaranteeing that Hamas would disarm under his “peace deal.” Instead, Hamas has openly defied him, and Trump is now pressuring Israel to tread carefully so as not to disrupt his plan.

Many have also been disillusioned by his unwavering praise of the COVID-19 vaccines, claiming they saved 100 million lives. Those who suffered adverse effects feel dismissed and betrayed when he refuses to acknowledge their experiences.

Concerns are growing, too, about his conflicts of interest—both in the crypto sphere and in his dealings with countries like Qatar and Turkey, nations with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in several Muslim countries.

The diehard base will support Trump no matter what, but the voters who backed him simply because the alternatives—Biden or Harris—were unpalatable are now questioning his judgement. Wining and dining authoritarians and courting states like Qatar, known for supporting extremist groups, has raised legitimate eyebrows.

I genuinely hope Trump can turn things around. He might be far more effective if he held occasional press conferences instead of endlessly posting about how awful this or that person is. Sometimes less is more. People want to hear policies, not personality attacks.