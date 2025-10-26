The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
4h

Excellent analysis. It captures the very paradox of Trump — a man who talks like a street fighter but too often negotiates like a mark. During COVID, we saw the same pattern: he boasted about “Operation Warp Speed,” apparently unaware that the medical cartel was playing him like a banjo. Now it’s Qatar and Hamas doing the same, dangling flattery and “deals” while running circles around him.

The tragedy is that Trump’s instinct to oppose globalism is right, but his vanity keeps leading him into the arms of the very forces he claims to resist. He mistakes transactional relationships for loyalty, and photo ops for strategy. In the end, the salesman keeps buying his own pitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture