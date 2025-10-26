“Symbolism Over Substance”

I first heard the phrase “symbolism over substance” 33 years ago when I was living in Denver, Colorado. It was a favourite of Rush Limbaugh during the Clinton years — and I’m seeing something very similar today. Another phrase that comes to mind is “virtue signalling.”

The problem with these expressions is that if words aren’t backed by consistent action, credibility evaporates. In politics, and especially in foreign policy, repeated promises without follow-through quickly turn belief into skepticism.

During his first term, Donald Trump often used grandiose language — “the greatest,” “never before,” “you’re gonna get tired of winning.” He liked to paint in bold colors. To his credit, there were tangible accomplishments: notably, the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several moderate Arab states.

Domestically, Trump also curtailed the uncontrolled immigration crisis that exploded under the Biden administration, which saw roughly 10 million illegal crossings into the U.S.

But on the foreign policy front, troubling signs have re-emerged. Lofty promises that fail to materialize have real consequences: they embolden adversaries and erode trust among allies.

The Putin Problem

During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. Later, when pressed, he admitted he was jesting. You can be sure Vladimir Putin wasn’t amused — except perhaps at the absurdity of it all.

Trump has said he was “disappointed” in Putin because he thought they had a good relationship. Really? Does he not know who Putin is? While Trump talks, Putin acts — launching relentless airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Recently, Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace, following earlier incursions into Poland and Romania. Each of these provocations tests NATO’s resolve — and America’s deterrence.

Body language like the photo below often tells more than words:

Trump appears to believe he can manage Putin through personal rapport, but so far, it’s clear Putin is playing Trump, not the other way around. The author of The Art of the Deal seems to have been outdealt.

The Hamas–Israel Illusion

Then there’s the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Trump’s much-publicized 20-point peace plan began with a ceasefire — a point immediately violated by Hamas snipers who killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded several others. Israel retaliated.

Trump’s plan isn’t a peace plan; it’s a pause plan — a recycled version of the fragile ceasefire that existed before October 7, 2023. Hamas has not returned all the murdered hostages’ bodies and has no intention of disarming. Instead, it’s rearming — collecting unexploded ordnance, restocking anti-tank missiles, and rebuilding its underground tunnel network.

Meanwhile, Hamas maintains brutal control in Gaza, publicly executing alleged collaborators, including women and children. These are the “partners for peace” that Trump’s team has chosen to engage.

Trump warned there would be “hell to be paid” if all hostages weren’t released by Inauguration Day. They weren’t — and Hamas remains unmoved. “We are going to eradicate Hamas if the ceasefire doesn’t hold.” It didn’t — yet nothing happened. Each unfulfilled threat reinforces Hamas’s perception that Trump is a paper tiger.

Trump’s plan also calls for a multinational force to manage Gaza. But the more countries involved, the less likely success becomes. Nations like Turkey and Qatar — both supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood — are hardly neutral players. They openly back Hamas and share its ideological roots. Expecting them to maintain peace is naïve.

As for Hamas “honouring” its promise to disarm — that’s pure fantasy.

“They promised they would.” “They said they would.” “It’s down that they would.”

Does Trump not know who he’s dealing with? Hamas is an extremist terror organization that will never accept peace with Israel. They are playing Trump, stalling for time while rebuilding their strength. And the idea of including Turkey and Qatar in any peace enforcement group is absurd.

Qatar is Hamas. Qatar hosts, funds, and protects Hamas leadership. It is the headquarters where Hamas officials in designer suits are wined, dined, and financed. Hamas is the militant wing that carries out the atrocities — and Qatar bankrolls both the ideology and the violence. Yet Trump now aligns with Qatar, desperate to claim a “peace deal.”

Trump could have exerted intense pressure on Qatar months ago — forcing it to expel Hamas leaders and cut off funding. Instead, billions of dollars are changing hands between the U.S. and Qatar, the same regime financing terror. The old meme of “follow the money” is apt. Trump also offered Qatar security guarantees — protection from Israeli retaliation against Hamas leadership in Doha — in exchange for cooperation. On top of that, Qatar now enjoys the privilege of hosting a U.S. military base in America.

Does Trump really believe Qatar is benevolent? Qatar has suckered him in, preying on his desire to be seen as a peacemaker. And his special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — appear all too willing to go along.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, received money from Qatar in 2017 for his firm Affinity Partners. Qatar never invests without expecting something in return. It has spent years buying influence in Washington and academia. The surge of anti-Israel extremism across American universities isn’t spontaneous — Qatar is a major financial backer of the radicalism fueling it.

Steve Witkoff, another Trump negotiator, was bailed out by Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, which paid over $600 million for one of his troubled New York hotels.

Is it any wonder, then, that both Kushner and Witkoff appear to have a soft spot for Qatar? Conservatives were right to expose the Biden family’s pay-for-play dealings with Ukraine — but how is this any different?

Trump’s team has pressured Israel while treating Qatar — a terror-funding autocracy — as a moral equal to the only democracy in the Middle East. That moral equivalence is appalling.

Witkoff and Kushner even suggested that Israel, in targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, had tried to kill the “peace makers.” They felt betrayed.

Betrayed? By Israel’s attempt to eliminate terrorists? That says it all.

Hamas remains firmly in control of Gaza. Trump’s “peace plan” is not a path to stability but an illusion — a mirage crafted for optics. In his desperation to be seen as a global peacemaker, Trump has been played by Qatar and by Hamas.

As Rush Limbaugh said years ago: “Symbolism over substance.”

And once again, it fits perfectly.