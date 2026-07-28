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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
7hEdited

When has Australia or Canada ever been a friend to Trump or any non-globalist, non-forever war US president? Just because Bush and Obama were, functionally, the same president doesn't mean Australia has not been historically partisan in their allegiance. You support all of the left wing hoaxes: looming climate change apocalypse, totalitarian social media censorship, forever COVId lockdowns and civil rights retractions, etc. On what issues has Australia compromised or given anything to the populist right over the past twenty years? Of course they hate Trump. Their legacy media and politicians read them a TDS script every day. It's tough to negotiate with someone you have been brainwashed to hate. Trust issues, for one...

If Trump is not evil and totalitarian then Australia has been. Cognitive dissonance can be hard to acknowledge or transcend. What if Vance wins? Four more years of hate?

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
6h

Trump PURPOSELY alienates and scorches the woke governments, not the good people of the other countries. And we support him 100%! About time the world has a leader who is not a compromised weakling!

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