I have been a supporter of America for decades. I have good friends in both the United States and Australia, where I live. Increasingly, however, I find myself defending the U.S. against growing anti-American sentiment here in Australia.

Three people I know have never visited the United States, despite my encouraging them to do so. Their response is always the same: they’ll wait until Donald Trump is no longer president.

Many of President Trump’s actions have done little to strengthen relationships with America’s allies. Instead, they have alienated many long-standing partners. Hisrepeated comments about acquiring Greenland, referring to Canada as the “51st state,” and publicly criticising allied leaders have all caused unnecessary friction. At the same time, he has often expressed admiration for authoritarian figures, praising Vladimir Putin’s “strength,” describing Syria’s interim leader as a “handsomeguy” despite his past association with al-Qaeda, and referring to Iran’s leaders as”decent” before later calling them “scumbags” when negotiations broke down. Such inconsistent rhetoric does little to inspire confidence among America’s friends.

Australia has been one of America’s most reliable allies for generations.

During the Second World War, despite being far removed from the Europeantheatre, Australia committed substantial forces alongside the United States, Britain, Canada, France and other Allied nations.

In Vietnam, the slogan “All the way with LBJ” symbolised Australia’s support for the United States, and Australian servicemen lost their lives fighting alongsideAmerican forces.

During the 1991 Gulf War, Australia contributed personnel, naval assets and other military support.

In the Iraq War, Australia again deployed troops and suffered casualties.

In Afghanistan, Australian forces served with distinction for two decades, with 41 Australians losing their lives.

Given such a loyal history, why has President Trump once again imposed tariffs on Australian exports, this time at a rate of 12.5 per cent? Once again, the justificationis that countries such as Australia have been taking advantage of America.

The facts tell a different story. This chart from The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ trade data clearly demonstrates the long-running trade deficit Australia has with the United States.

Since the Australia-United States Free Trade Agreement came into effect in 2005, Australia has consistently recorded a trade deficit with the United States, with the brief exception of the first three months of 2025 due to unusually high exports of non-monetary gold. By April 2025, the trade deficit had returned.

If this is how America treats one of its closest allies, it is reasonable to ask what message it sends to the rest of the world. Tariffs imposed on the basis of a claimthat Australia is “ripping off” the United States are difficult to reconcile with the actual trade figures.

This approach also undermines broader strategic objectives. If the United States expects allies to stand with it in confronting serious international security threats, it must also demonstrate that it values those alliances. Any major military campaign requiring international participation would depend upon trust, cooperation and mutual respect. Alienating allies through unnecessary economic disputes weakens those relationships.

The trade war President Trump is pursuing—not only against Australia but againstmany countries—is likely to encourage nations to diversify their economic relationships, particularly with China. At the same time, higher tariffs ultimately increase costsfor American consumers.

These developments are contributing to increasingly negative perceptions ofboth America and President Trump overseas. They may also help explain the decline in his domestic approval ratings.

A recent Pew Research survey found that more than 80 per cent of Australians have little or no confidence in President Trump’s handling of international affairs. Confidence has continued to decline during his second term.

Perhaps some Americans believe they need not concern themselves with how other nations view the United States. However, we live in an interconnected world. Supply chains cross borders, alliances matter, and the actions of one nation inevitablyaffect others—including America itself.

America has long been one of Australia’s closest friends and allies. Friends deserve honesty, respect and fair treatment. If the United States expects loyalty from its allies, it should demonstrate that loyalty in return.