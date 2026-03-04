Should the United States have initiated this attack on Iran alongside Israel? That question is now largely academic. The decision has been made, and the war is underway.

What is puzzling, however, is the rationale offered for this current phase of the conflict. Last June, when the U.S. deployed B-2 bombers to strike the Fordow nuclear facility, President Trump declared that the site had been “obliterated.” He further warned that if Iran attempted to resume uranium enrichment in the future, it would face additional bombing.

Yet just days before the current campaign began, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy in negotiations with Iran, stated that Iran was only a week away from possessing enough fissile material for eleven nuclear bombs. That claim appears inconsistent with the earlier assertion that the nuclear infrastructure had been destroyed. Trump also stated that he believed the United States was facing an imminent Iranian attack, though the source of that intelligence has not been made public.

In many respects, this conflict has been long in coming. Iran has not merely been a geopolitical irritant; it has been directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of Americans, both in the Middle East and beyond, through its support of terrorist organizations and proxy groups. Israel has been its primary target. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has not renounced its hostility toward Israel or its opposition to the United States and Western values. Americans still remember the 1979 hostage crisis as a defining moment in that antagonism.

While talk of “overthrowing America” may sound far-fetched, it has long been embedded in the regime’s rhetoric. Its leadership has demonstrated patience, pursuing long-term ideological goals while attempting to expand influence through proxy forces and ideological outreach. Allegations have even surfaced of Iranian involvement in assassination attempts against President Trump.

For decades, Western governments have attempted to negotiate with Tehran, offering sanctions relief and financial incentives in exchange for behavioral change. Critics argue that such efforts have failed—that the regime has accepted economic concessions while continuing destabilizing activities. The concept of taqiyya, often cited in political discourse, is frequently invoked by opponents as evidence of deliberate deception.

The 2015 nuclear agreement under President Obama was ill-advised. Billions of dollars in sanctions relief were released, and many of those funds indirectly strengthened proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Some in the West continue to hope that internal dissent will eventually bring down the regime, drawing parallels to the collapse of the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc governments. However, the comparison may be imperfect. In Eastern Europe, leaders such as Mikhail Gorbachev introduced reforms like glasnost and perestroika, acknowledging systemic failure. Iran’s Islamist leadership has shown little inclination toward such reform.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who left office in 2013, often spoke about the Twelfth Imam, or Mahdi—a messianic figure in Shia Islam believed to usher in justice after a period of turmoil. These theological beliefs are embedded among Iran’s political and religious leaders, such rhetoric has fueled concerns among critics about ideological rigidity within the regime.

Whether the regime will fall remains uncertain. It is difficult to envision an unarmed civilian uprising succeeding without significant defections from the military, and at present there is little evidence of that occurring.

So what could go right—and what could go wrong?

The Pros

Decapitation of Leadership

If reports are accurate that senior figures have been killed or incapacitated, this would represent a major strategic blow. Precision strikes by Israeli and U.S. forces demonstrate deep intelligence penetration and operational capability. Removing key leadership figures could create internal instability.

Weakening of Iranian Proxies

A militarily weakened Iran would struggle to sustain support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Islamic Jihad. Disrupted supply chains—particularly for advanced weapons systems—could significantly reduce their operational capacity.

If Iran’s nuclear ambitions have indeed been dismantled, global security risks would diminish substantially.

Strength of the U.S.–Israel Alliance

The operational coordination between the United States and Israel highlights the strength of their military and intelligence partnership. Israeli intelligence services, particularly Mossad, have demonstrated remarkable reach within Iranian networks. Such effectiveness sends a message not only to Iran but also to global powers like China and Russia, who are undoubtedly observing events closely.

Potential Realignment in the Arab World

Iran’s aggressive actions toward neighboring Arab states may have backfired. Rather than driving a wedge between Arab nations and Israel, the conflict could push them toward pragmatic alignment. Building on the Abraham Accords, there may be increased cooperation focused on regional stability—even if such partnerships are driven more by necessity than affection.

The Cons

Missile Defense Depletion

If the war extends beyond several weeks, the U.S. and Israel could face strain on missile defense systems. Advanced interceptors require significant time and resources to manufacture. Building these sophisticated targeting missiles takes months for one, not days or weeks.

Meanwhile, Iran has invested heavily in ballistic missile production. They can build up to 50 per month.

The longer the conflict persists, the more challenging sustained defense becomes—especially given Iran’s geographic size and dispersed infrastructure.

Disruption to Air Travel

Much of the Middle East—including Iran, Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE—has experienced airspace restrictions or closures. This has caused major disruptions to international travel. Dubai, one of the world’s busiest international transit hubs, plays a central role in global aviation, particularly for travelers between Australia and Europe.

Rising Oil Prices

Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil transport. Even limited disruptions can send energy prices higher. Oil price spikes would likely fuel inflation in Western economies, potentially prompting central banks to raise interest rates. Higher energy costs and economic uncertainty have already weighed on global stock markets, affecting investment portfolios and retirement savings.

Domestic Political Fallout

Recent polling suggests limited public support of 27% for expanded military engagement. President Trump’s approval ratings were already under pressure prior to the conflict. Prolonged warfare, especially with American casualties, could further erode public backing. Conversely, a swift and decisive outcome could significantly boost perceptions of leadership.

There are many unknowns. If the war ends quickly and a diplomatic agreement follows, some may argue that Iran successfully weathered the storm. Others would see any negotiated settlement as a pragmatic resolution.

A far more dangerous scenario would involve a successful Iranian strike against major U.S. assets, such as aircraft carriers in the region. Significant American casualties would dramatically escalate the conflict and cause domestic turmoil.

History shows that public tolerance for sustained military casualties is limited. The coming weeks will determine whether this conflict marks the beginning of the end for the Iranian regime—or the start of a far more prolonged and dangerous chapter.

While it’s a good thing that some of Iran’s evil leaders have been taken out, let us hope the outcome reduces the threat of wider war and leads to greater long-term stability rather than deeper regional chaos.