Everyone in the Perth area of Western Australia has been complaining about how cold this winter has been. July, in particular, has felt especially chilly and wet. On July 25, Perth recorded its coldest morning in 15 years at just 0.3°C. In some suburbs, like Jandakot, temperatures even dropped below freezing to -1.3°C.

If the situation were reversed and we were experiencing a warmer-than-usual winter, we’d be hearing no end of talk about global warming. But because it’s colder than usual, the narrative shifts to "climate change." Interestingly, few people seem willing to blame the cold on climate change.

So is the climate really changing? Has this winter actually been colder than normal? It seems that climate change proponents want to have it both ways: if it’s warm, it’s climate change; if it’s cold, it’s also climate change.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Perth’s average climate statistics for July are:

Mean Maximum Temperature : 18.5°C

Mean Minimum Temperature : 8.1°C

Mean Rainfall: 147 mm

For the first 28 days of this July, the numbers are:

Mean Maximum : 18.1°C

Mean Minimum : 7.3°C

Rainfall: 174 mm

So yes, Perth has been cooler and wetter than average this July, and the trend is continuing through the end of the month. Any additional rain will only increase the above-average total.

But does this mean the climate is changing? Not necessarily. Weather varies year to year, and new data points gradually shift the long-term averages. This is natural. Plus, comparing today’s temperatures to those from a century ago isn't straightforward. Urbanization and the Urban Heat Island Effect—where concrete, buildings, and fewer trees increase local temperatures—can skew measurements. Many weather stations that were once in rural areas are now surrounded by suburbs or cityscapes.

Globally, climate types are classified under the Köppen system, which includes:

Tropical Climates

Dry Climates

Warm Temperate Climates

Cool Temperate Climates

Polar Climates

Within these categories are sub-classifications. For example, Perth sits in a Mediterranean Climate, which features hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters. That hasn't changed. In the 45 years I’ve lived here, we’ve continued to experience the same seasonal pattern. Sure, some winters are colder than others—this one included—but that’s weather variability, not climate change.

Perth’s Mediterranean climate remains, just as it does in places like Santiago, Chile; Los Angeles, California; and Rome, Italy.

Before moving to Perth, I lived in Toronto, Canada, which has a Cool Temperate Climate: long, cold winters and warm, humid summers. There, too, the climate has stayed consistent over the years, though the weather can vary greatly. I remember people claiming the climate was changing after a couple of snowless winters—but the heavy snow returned in later years. That’s just weather doing what it’s always done: varying.

We’re also told that storms are getting worse, with more severe events like tornadoes. But this claim doesn’t hold up historically.

Take the 1925 Tri-State Tornado in the U.S.:

Path: 219 miles (350 km) across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana

Duration: 3.5 hours

Fatalities: 695 people

Injuries: 2,000

Homes destroyed: 15,000

At the time, the U.S. population was 115 million—about a third of what it is today. If a similar tornado hit today, the cost and devastation would be enormous, and it would likely be held up as a symbol of climate change. But the reality is that extreme weather has always occurred. There simply many more people, buildings, and overall higher population density.

Today, we have better early-warning systems like dual Doppler radar to detect tornado formation early, but we also have a media and political environment eager to link every weather event to climate change.

Unfortunately, rational discussion seems to be missing, especially in countries like Australia. We’re racing toward net-zero emissions, pushing up energy costs, while refusing to use our abundant natural resources—including the baffling decision to reject nuclear energy. We gladly export resources that other countries use for power, yet pat ourselves on the back for "green" policies that end up hurting consumers and which countries like China and India flout.

Australia, with all its land and resources, pays nearly double what Americans pay for electricity, and three times what some Eastern European nations pay. The current obsession with climate change is not just misguided—it’s a costly distraction.