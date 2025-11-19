The other day I had a mother and her teenage daughter in for an adjustment. When the daughter got off the table, a phone slipped out from under her chest. Unbeknownst to either of us, she had managed to tuck it beneath her during the adjustment. Such is the grip these devices have on our children and grandchildren—they can hardly part with them, even for a moment.

The mother raised her eyebrows, but it was clear she no longer had much sway. Try disciplining a 14-year-old by confiscating their phone and all hell breaks loose. In today’s world, parents know that if they’re too zealous in enforcing rules, they may even find themselves accused of mistreatment.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics examined developmental delays associated with screen exposure in one-year-olds. Conducted in Japan, the study assessed communication, gross motor skills, fine motor skills, problem-solving, and social development at ages two and four. The findings were clear: greater screen time at age one was associated with developmental delays in communication and problem-solving at both ages two and four.

If young children are already being affected by technology, what did we do during COVID? We locked families indoors. Children were kept out of school for extended periods—depending on the district—and naturally spent more time on their devices. Parents, trying to cope, often handed over phones or tablets to keep boredom at bay. Hours of daily screen time became the norm.

Global IQ levels are declining, and young people are increasingly struggling with cognitive tasks: thinking, focusing, and learning new skills. These functions are interconnected, and when one deteriorates, so do the others. Human intelligence is declining.

Now, with the rapid rise of AI, the problem may intensify. If you don’t use your mind, you lose the ability to develop it. If machines do everything for children, how does healthy development unfold? Reading real books, interacting with teachers and peers, and thinking without digital assistance help form new neural pathways. Just as importantly, time away from screens reduces exposure to blue light and radiofrequency emissions.

Back in 2008, I wrote about the growing sources of interference affecting the body’s energy field. Modern technological devices—wireless systems, mobile phones, 5G towers, and other high-frequency sources—impact us all. Researcher Dr. Harry Oldfield has documented changes in the human energy field using specialised imaging techniques. His comparisons of people before and after a 15-minute mobile phone call suggest distinct heating effects and disruptions in cellular patterns.

If this is occurring in adults, what about children with thinner skulls and developing brains?

We’ve all heard the familiar static of a phone interfering with a car radio. Flight attendants routinely ask passengers to switch devices off so they don’t affect aircraft instruments. If these devices can disrupt electronics, what might they be doing to the human body? Some researchers estimate a significant increase in certain risks associated with high monthly phone usage.

The truth is undeniable: the horse has already bolted. Technology is no longer simply a tool—it has become a dominant force shaping childhood itself. While older generations had decades of tech-free living, today’s children are exposed for hours every single day during the most vulnerable stages of brain development. We must decide, and soon, whether the convenience and entertainment are worth the developmental, cognitive, and biological risks we’re only beginning to understand.

It’s certainly something to think about.