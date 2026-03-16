Welcome to the story of Jeanne Calment, the oldest documented person to have ever lived. She died in 1997 at the age of 122. Humanity has always searched for the “fountain of youth,” the secret to living a long life. So did Jeanne Calment follow a specific diet? Did she exercise regularly? Did she avoid alcohol and cigarettes?

As it turned out, she enjoyed chocolate, had port after dinner, and was a smoker. In fact, she smoked for 100 years, only quitting at the age of 117. Yet despite some of these little “addictions,” she managed to outlive her entire generation and more. So what was her secret? Could it have been lifetime chiropractic care? Did she meditate or exercise vigorously? We’ll never know.

I like to think about health and longevity as being similar to making deposits into a bank account. The more positive deposits you make, the more you contribute to your overall health. On the other hand, negative habits—such as addictions, chronic stress, injuries, and a poor diet—result in withdrawals from your health account.

Everyone has their own favourite strategy. Yet we often hear of people who seem to do all the right things but die prematurely from one condition or another. How is it that some people, no matter how much they abuse their bodies, live to a ripe old age, while others who seemingly do everything right die far too soon?

Certainly, exercise appears to have a very positive effect. A study published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association examined exercise in older women. The findings were quite impressive. Researchers looked at 5,472 women between the ages of 63 and 99 and found a significant reduction in mortality associated with increased muscle strength.

Still, for some individuals, exercise alone is not the determining factor.

Another study tracked older adults for two years and compared those who took a daily multivitamin with those who did not. The group taking the multivitamin showed improvements in biomarkers associated with slower aging. For some people, perhaps a vitamin a day may indeed help keep the doctor away.

Of course, you can probably devise studies to prove almost anything—including the old saying that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

Another study found that higher levels of optimism were associated with longer life spans and greater longevity. Researchers followed nurses from the NHS in Britain and men from Veterans Affairs programs for 30 years. Even after accounting for factors such as diet, smoking, and exercise, this mental health factor still played a significant role in aging.

Now scientists have discovered something else that is quite surprising.