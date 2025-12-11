During the time of COVID, between patients and acquaintances, I often wondered—based on what I saw in patients and acquaintances—about the relationship between Long COVID (ongoing symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection) and vaccination. Anecdotally, I encountered many people who continued to experience persistent symptoms after infection, some mild and others more significant. Several dealt with ongoing brain fog, while others experienced paresthesias, and long-lasting changes in taste or smell.

Research directly comparing persistent symptoms in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals is still limited. A few studies have suggested potential correlations worth examining further. In a September 2023 Lancet study, this correlation was evident.

Out of the total in the study with Long COVID:

88% of vaccinated (up to 3 doses) had long COVID

12% of unvaccinated had long COVID

Reported ongoing symptoms included:

Fatigue

Neurocognitive complaints

Difficult breathing

Headache

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Chest pain

Tachycardia

Myocarditis

Persistent cough

Neurosensitive symptoms

Diarrhea

Low grade fever

Alteration of taste and smell

Dermatological conditions

Difficult swallowing

Another study from Germany by Schwab et al. looked at 35 people who had died unexpectedly within 20 days of receiving an mRNA vaccine. The researchers performed autopsies and found out that 5 of them had myocarditis which was the most likely cause of death. All of those 5 died within a week of the receiving an injection.

Unfortunately, the study did not determine whether these individuals had previously had COVID-19—information that would have been clinically relevant given that both infection and vaccines can play roles in post-acute complications. One of the symptoms of Long Vax or Long Covid is death. It would have been interesting to know if any of the people had previously had COVID-19 as well.

It’s widely recognized hat SARS-CoV-2 infection can lead to long-term complications, including myocarditis and a range of neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory conditions. The myocarditis which can lead to sudden death or disability with a shortened life span. It’s also known the the surface of the virus is surrounded by spike protein which acts like a toxin in the body.

So it logically follows that if you inject a product that is a spike protein manufacturing factory––the mRNA injections––you will expose an individual to even more toxic protein. Although the studies so far are incomplete, the questions themselves are not unreasonable, and further research is essential to understand how persistent symptoms arise, and why they occur more strongly in some individuals than others. Are some people more genetically susceptible? No doubt, some don’t want to ask the hard questions because they may not like the answers.

What has been known for some time from previous research is that the spike protein deposits in tissues and organs and directly causes cardiovascular, neurological, thrombotic, and immunologic disease which is being blamed on “long-COVID.” Unfortunately, few can think critically and see that Long Vax would be just as big an issue especially with repeated injections.

We also know that had doctors been trained to institute proper treatments for the injection instead of what was done in most cases, there would have been a lower rate of death from Sars-CoV-2 and a lower case load of Long Covid. Had proper early treatment been instituted, there would not have been a need for the toxic injections in the first place.

So yes, the genetic injections exacerbate Long Covid, but few will step forward even knowing this, because to do so would mean they have been complicit in the greatest medical disaster in history.