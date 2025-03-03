Over the course of decades, there has been the assumption that chiropractic care at any time is fraught with risk, that it’s violent manipulation and definitely a no-no in pregnancy. This is what used to be conveyed to expectant mothers by many medical doctors. In fact, the opposite is true. Chiropractic care is a great benefit to pregnant mothers for a few reasons.

Pregnancy is natural thing but in our society we have often treated it like a state of disease that needs to be interfered with at every turn. We now inject pregnant mothers with vaccines, yet tell women they shouldn’t eat sushi while pregnant. We know that a growing fetus starts to put stress on the spine and the release of hormones to faciliate the birth process causes ligaments to become more lax.

Many doctors view pregnancy as a ‘medical’ condition and so what do you do when you have a condition? You have to treat the condition with one thing or another and while there have been life saving procedures developed, few doctors try to encourage women to have completely natural birth which is better for all concerned; mother and child. It may not be so lucrative for an obstetrician.

We’re not saying that obstetricians aren’t necessary, but the majority of women with proper care and support of a midwife can have natural births.

So what is the role of chiropractic in pregnancy?