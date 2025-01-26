One of the egregious aspects of introducing the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ was that people were not given informed consent. They were not given a list of some of the significant possible adverse events that could result from the injections, even though Pfizer was aware of these during the initial clinical trial and during the first three months of the post-marketing period in early 2021.

Courtesy: Daily Clout

By the end of February, 2021, “Pfizer was confronted with such a flood of Adverse Event reporting that they had to hire 2,400 employees to handle the volume. There were 42,086 subjects or patients considered relevant with 93,473 Adverse Events (AEs) or Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs), although there appears to have been 137,205 actual events.”

How many people would have taken the shots knowing there was a high risk of some severe adverse events including death?

Recently, someone approached me regarding an investment potential. This person failed to explain the exact nature of the investment, except that you could make a lot of money in a short period of time. Of course, I am skeptical of get-rich-quick schemes. What was striking was that the person expected me just to follow his instructions without explaining the process; without giving me a understanding of what I was getting myself into both from the benefits and drawbacks standpoint. So I declined. I learned quite some time ago, to be in control of my finances.

The scenario of being informed and educated certainly applies to what I do as a chiropractor. Whenever a new patient comes to see me I do my best to give the person an understanding of the principles behind chiropractic care. The following case exemplifies how important this is.