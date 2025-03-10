A couple of days ago, Western Australia held a state election. The result was an overwhelming thrashing of the state’s Liberal Party by the Australian Labor Party. The Liberal Party is supposedly a conservative one, while Labor is a left-wing regime. You can see the results below, with 61% of the vote counted.

Some in the Liberal Party are comforted by the idea that the slaughter was not as bad as in 2021 since there was some swing away from Labor. Nevertheless, it was still troubling. The reality is that Western Australia is now a one-party state.

The elected Premier Cook was the health minister selected to lead the party during the Covid tyranny. Next to the tyrant in Victoria who was the worst, Mark McGowan and his minister, Cook, put the screws on West Australians. Some of the Orwellian measures were these:

Announcing a 6:00 pm lockdown at noon with people frantically rushing to the supermarket.

Forcing mask mandates, even outdoors.

Restricting exercise outside to one hour.

Closing all restaurants, pools and gyms.

Shutting down numerous important businesses.

Mandating vaccination for all employers and employees.

So what did the voters of Western Australia do? They rewarded the tyrants so they could go to the populace any time they wanted, for any reason, and announce another emergency with all the restrictions in the arsenal. I suspect, contrary to what some of us in the freedom movement believe, the vast majority of the public will comply like "lemmings to the sea."

Did the people forget the daily badgering of those who were unvaccinated as people who were somehow less than human? Do they not remember running the whole guilt ploy that the unvaxed were a threat to the public? So, how would the unvaxed be a threat if the' vaccine' worked? Well, it didn't take too long to find out that the 'vaccines' didn't work and harmed many.

So where is the big tyrant now, Mark McGowan, former Premier during COVID-19? Well, he was rewarded a position with a big consulting group, and I'm sure he garnered a high six-figure income. In a just world, he would have been prosecuted instead of being rewarded for the persecution he inflicted on the state.

His health minister, Cook, was also rewarded by being selected as Premier and is now officially elected by the populace. Well, it seems people are masochists; they weren't hurt enough.

Western Australia is inherently a prosperous state because of the vast mineral resources we sell to countries overseas. It really doesn't matter which party is in power as far as the mining industry is concerned. This is where our income and standard of living come from. However, for a massive state with plenty of land, real estate prices are ridiculously high, as are our energy prices. The high cost of living is a battle for many families, and we get the ridiculous pronouncements from the government that inflation is running at about 3%. The people aren't hurting enough.

One problem, of course, is that the opposition is lame. My grown-up children didn't even know who the head of the Liberal Party was until I told them. I must say, until a few weeks ago, I didn't know that Libby Mettam was the Opposition leader.

The reality in politics is that you need a dynamic, outgoing, charismatic leader with sound policies. There is none of that in the state. You need to give people a reason to vote for you. We have none of that here. The other insult is that the Green Party increased its vote.

Some of us were under the illusion that things were changing, that the people had had enough, and that they would turf out our despotic leaders. What we've learned is that it was indeed an illusion.