The election map is a testament to Trump's sweeping victory, with 32 states turning red. According to Fox News, he also triumphed in the national vote count, with 72,837,414 votes for Trump and 68,202,891 for Harris, a lead of 4.6 million votes. This is a significant shift, as the last time a Republican won the national vote was George Bush, 20 years ago.

Pollsters predicted a close election. They were wrong. Political polling has outlived its usefulness. Anne Selzter's preposterous poll showed Harris up by 3 points in Iowa. She lost by 10 points.

When you consider that the six large metropolitan areas listed below account for a good deal of the Democratic vote in blue states, the size of the victory is even more stark.

New York City

Chicago

Seattle

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Denver

Though these cities have been Democratic for decades, Trump did make inroads and increase his share of the vote. Though counties don't determine the election, Trump's victory looks even more overwhelming if we look at the counties he won.

Trump also increased his portion of the vote in Democrat strongholds such as New York City and New Jersey. Some are now calling New Jersey a swing state.

So, you would think there would be some self-reflection on the Democrat side. Instead, they play the blame game and see themselves as victims. So the defeat was because of racism, sexism, white women voting for Trump, black men not voting for Kamala, Joe Biden.

AOC blames sexism for Harris' election loss

"U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed sexism for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential election loss, while warning that it will be a scary time under "fascist" President-elect Donald Trump."

Everything except the obvious; Kamala Harris was a terrible candidate. The American people are turning away from some of the radical policies, like the acceptance of transgender surgery for children, unlimited abortions, open borders, widespread antisemitism, and identity politics.

Whatever enterprise you engage in, whether politics, business, or healthcare, you need a Mission Statement to succeed. When you have an inspiring mission, effective policies are the result. The Make America Great Again brand states that effective and successful policies like a growing economy, solid anti-crime legislation, and tight borders are imperative for America to thrive.

Kamala Harris had no Mission Statement; it was all based on nebulous emotions and radical ad hoc statements. The 'vibe' or 'joy' is not a policy. In the last couple of weeks, all we heard was Trump is a fascist or Hitler, and Biden called Trump supporters' garbage'. There needed to be coherence to the Harris candidacy. An orator like Obama could fool many. Still, even he has lost his luster because people are no longer buying what he is selling.

In the same way that prominent Democrats such as Tulsa Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Elon Musk have joined Trump, many in the Democratic electorate have come to the realization that Trump is the only way to improve the drastic decline of the last four years.

Today's Democrat Party is a rabble of hysterical, abortion-obsessed extremists who support values antithetical to what America stands for. So Americans spoke of November 5 in the most robust way possible and gave Trump a resounding victory. It wasn't even close, and that's the way it should be.